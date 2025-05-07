TEDx Dayananda Sagar University: A Symphony of Ideas and Inspiration Unfolds on Stage

New Delhi [India], May 7:When ideas meet passion, the result is often electric. TEDxDSU was no exception. Held with an air of purpose and vibrancy, this independently organized TEDx event at Dayananda Sagar University became a confluence of visionaries, disruptors, and thinkers. The red dot on stage wasn't just a symbol. It was a spark. And once lit, it never dimmed.

Emphasizing the importance of authenticity in an interconnected world, Dr. James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, encouraged the audience to embrace their true selves as the foundation for innovation and collaboration. His message was a simple reminder that genuine individuality is key to driving positive change.

“Being yourself is a bridge to tackling the big themes of social justice, economic disparity, and education,” he noted. Drawing from his own life growing up in a small town in the UK, Dr. Godber shared, “To be a leader, you don't have to be at the top of your academic class. You can come from anywhere.” He emphasised the power of creativity, relationships, and inner voice over credentials, urging students to stop thinking about limitations and instead ask, “Where do I want to go and how might I get there?”

Speaking passionately about how her homeland intertwines ancient history with cutting-edge technology, Ms. Orli Weitzman, Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru, showcased how Israel transforms challenges into opportunities. Her narrative celebrated a nation's indomitable spirit and left the audience reflecting on the power of resilience in the face of adversity.

She summarised it eloquently: “Necessity is the mother of innovation.” With historical context, she illustrated how Israel, born into adversity in 1948 with no natural resources, became a hub of water tech, solar innovation, defence transformation, and agricultural ingenuity. She added, “Even our defence-driven inventions evolve into solutions for health, agriculture, and education.” Drawing parallels with India, especially Bengaluru, she concluded, “If there is necessity, embrace it—these problems are often hidden gifts of growth.”

Drawing from his own life experiences and a career spanning over 35 years, Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Vice President of Operations – International at Amazon India stressed on the importance of maintaining optimism while staying grounded in reality. He urged the audience to balance hope with clear-eyed awareness—a message that resonated deeply and inspired many to see challenges as opportunities. He spoke about his personal struggles and fight against a deadly disease to emerge triumphant.

With unmatched vulnerability and strength, he said, “Cancer is a great teacher. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone, but I can share what I learned.” Dr. Pande introduced a framework titled “Punch It Out”, laying out the pillars of overcoming any crisis: positivity, understanding, mindfulness, courage, improvisation, and unwavering persistence. “Even foolish optimism is worth it,” he said, describing how every ball, even the last, can be a chance to hit a six. He concluded powerfully: “Triumph comes only if you never give up.”

A logic everyone related to was Bangalore's traffic and its impact on business growth, by Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Jain, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic East, offered a glimpse into innovative approaches to easing the city's notorious congestion. He shared real-time, data-driven insights into the multifaceted by the BJP efforts to transform urban mobility, leaving the audience with a fresh perspective on tackling a familiar city dilemma.

Mr. Jain pointed out, “The annual growth of vehicles in Bengaluru is triple the population growth. That alone explains our challenges.” Recounting the ORR gridlock crisis in 2023, he emphasized, “Even a 5% improvement can lead to huge economic gains.” He laid out their strategic pivot to data-driven decisions, collaborations with ride-sharing companies, and deployment of AI-powered surveillance systems. “Traffic reform is not just civic management—it's economic development in disguise,” he stated.

Recounting a deeply personal childhood experience where her potential was doubted, Ms. Kisha Gupta, Senior Director and Global Head of Academic Relations at Infosys, shared her inspiring journey from a timid school girl to becoming a celebrated leader. Her powerful story of resilience and self-belief titled The Algorithm of Courage resonated profoundly with the audience, earning her heartfelt applause and sparking conversations about the transformative power of courage. She highlighted the role of her mother in her journey.

In her concluding moments, she quoted legendary Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, saying, “Be original, be daring, be different, be unreasonable—be anything that will assert the integrity of your purpose and imaginative vision. That, in a nutshell, is courage.” She left the audience with the thought that courage, once found, must be paid forward to make the world a better place.

Mr. Himmat emphasized that learning is a never-ending journey. Drawing from his experiences in launching innovative products, Mr. Deepak Himmat, Executive Vice President at Star Health, who spoke on “Lifelong Learning,” urged everyone to stay curious, continuously evolve, and embrace every opportunity to learn.

He concluded by comparing knowledge, effort, and attitude using a numerical metaphor, saying that knowledge and hard work alone may not take you all the way, but it is your attitude that completes the journey. “Attitude to learn, to accept failure, and to grow from it—that's what keeps you relevant and evolving,” he stated, ending his talk with a heartfelt message on the power of open-minded growth.

As the final applause echoed through the auditorium, TEDxDSU 2025 proved that when brilliant minds converge, the possibilities are limitless. The event not only showcased groundbreaking ideas but also ignited a spark of hope, urging every individual to challenge, innovate, and grow. In a world that is constantly evolving, TEDxDSU reminded us all that the future is shaped by those who dream and act.

