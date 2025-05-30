Tejas Cargo India Delivers 50% YoY Consolidated EBITDA Growth in FY25

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Tejas Cargo India Limited (NSE - TEJASCARGO), one of the leading logistics service providers with a strong national footprint, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 & FY25.

H2 FY25 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 253.15 Cr, HoH change of -0.76%

- EBITDA of Rs 58.13 Cr, HoH growth of 27.57%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 22.96%, HoH growth of 510 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 10.39 Cr, HoH growth of 18.82%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 4.10%, HoH growth of 68 Bps

- EPS of Rs 5.66, HoH growth of 13.88%

FY25 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 508.24 Cr, YoY growth of 20.27%

- EBITDA of Rs 103.69 Cr, YoY growth of 50.20%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 20.40%, YoY growth of 407 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 19.14 Cr, YoY growth of 44.73%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 3.77%, YoY growth of 64 Bps

- EPS of Rs 10.50, YoY growth of 38.16%

Other Key Highlights for FY25:

Enterprise Value to EBITDA: 5x.

- Fleet strength increased to 1,196 vehicles, including 268 trailers and 928 container trucks.

- Nationwide presence expanded to 22 branch offices across India.

- Total 50+ Clients

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Chander Bindal, Chairman & Managing Director of Tejas Cargo India Limited said, "FY25 has been a transformative year for Tejas Cargo India. We achieved a 45% increase in net profit, driven by improved asset utilization, cost management, and scale expansion. Key milestones include our successful listing on NSE Emerge, expansion of our fleet to over 1,100 vehicles, and geographic reach to 22 locations nationwide. We also diversified into multiple industry verticals and increased our client base significantly. These developments reflect our focus on operational execution and long-term growth planning.

The logistics sector in India continues to benefit from rising demand across industries and increasing formalization of supply chains. Our investments in technology, fleet, and multimodal capabilities are aligned with these trends. As we look ahead to FY26, we remain focused on expanding our warehousing footprint, growing our trailer fleet, and scaling up rail logistics through our partnership with Container Corporation of India. These initiatives are expected to support steady growth while improving service quality and efficiency."

