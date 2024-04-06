Telecom Secretary virtually launches one of "Experimental Licence Module for 100 5G Labs" at IIT Madras

New Delhi [India], April 6 : In a move to smoothen the processes for 100 5G Labs across academic institutions in India, Secretary (Telecom), Neeraj Mittal, virtually launched one of the "Experimental Licence module for 100 5G Labs" during a 5G workshop at IIT Madras.

This initiative aims to simplify the experimental licence requirements for these institutions, facilitating smoother operations and fostering innovation in the 5G domain.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has awarded '100 5G Use Case Labs' to educational institutions across the country.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to cultivate competencies and engagement in 5G technologies among students and start-up communities.

These labs will be using 5G frequency bands for carrying out various experiments and testing use cases.

Hence, they need to obtain Experimental (Non-Radiating) category of license from the Department of Telecommunication to ensure interference-free operations to licensed TSPs.

This license is currently being issued on "Self-declaration Mode" from the Saralsanchar portal of DoT through National Single Window System (NSWS). Till date around 1500 licenses have been granted since the launch of this module on Saralsanchar portal in July 2021.

As per the current process, applicant has to fill necessary details regarding the experiment to be carried out, schematic of the setup, details of the equipment, frequency band of operation etc. to obtain the experimental license.

The DoT has now introduced a simplified mechanism for issuance of this license through a specific Approval Type, 'Experimental License for 100 5G Labs' on the NSWS Portal (https://www.nsws.gov.in/).

