Teleradiology Solutions inaugurates its new centre at AMTZ to revolutionize the Indian Telehealth Industry

Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), a leading global provider of remote radiology services, inaugurated its new centre at Andhra Med Tech Zone (AMTZ). Through this hub, AMTZ and TRS will reach out to pan-India government hospitals, state-wide rural health centres (including those under the National Health Mission), and public sector undertakings with hospitals where TRS will provide remote radiology services.

Teleradiology Solutions has always been at the forefront in innovatively using information technology to strengthen the healthcare sector of the country, contributing to the vision of the Government's National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The new centre at AMTZ will not only focus on reporting of radiologic images from all states of our country but will also set an example that will enable the national healthcare sector to adopt current-generation technologies.

While delivering the welcome address on the sidelines of the inauguration, Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO & Chief Radiologist, Teleradiology Solutions said, "70 per cent of Indian population are from villages, and consequently, the majority is deprived of radiologist access since most of them reside in metros and larger cities. We are happy to open our new centre here at AMTZ to address this issue and deliver best-in-class radiology diagnostics to remote areas so that public sector and government hospitals can also enjoy the benefits of teleradiology, image storage and sharing and comprehensive reporting solutions. The hub will also generate employment opportunities for young Radiologists, Medical imaging technologists, Software Engineers, and other supporting staff."

Dr Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO, AMTZ said, "We are striving to downsize the imports of medical devices in India and manufacture supplying medical equipment indigenously in the zone. AMTZ is known as the world's largest medical devices manufacturing park and we are happy to collaborate with TRS to boost the production of local MedTech products such as CT Scanner, and MRIs with fully integrated reporting, storage and analytical services in the locations where radiologists are unavailable."

The inauguration event was planned in tandem with the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and was attended by prominent leaders and industry experts like Dr Archana Sharma, Principal Scientist & Senior Advisor for International Relations, CERN, Geneva, Dr Thomas Judd, GCEA Founders Council Member, Former IFMBE CED Board Chair, Gaurang Dixit, CMD, National Small Industries Corporation, Government of India, Kishor Joshi, Chief Business Officer, Teleradiology Solutions, Dr Guru Yajaman, Co-founder and CEO, Global 360 Degrees, Prashant Narula, Director, Narula Udhyog, Col S S Singh, Director, Golden Bridges, and Dr Giridhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers, India.

Established in 2002, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS) is a global pioneer in remote radiology interpretation and telehealth. Teleradiology Solutions has reported scans for over 6 million patients globally, and is rated as the Number 1 National Teleradiology company in the United States and 'Best in KLAS' by an independent healthcare surveyor in the United States. The company has been accredited by the US Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JC) for over a decade and is the first organization outside Singapore to be accredited by the Ministry of Health, Singapore. TRS offers interpretation of all non-invasive imaging and 3-D reconstructions of CT scan to over 150 hospitals in 25 countries globally including the United States, Singapore, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Maldives, Middle East and remote parts of India such as in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Kerala. It has provided teleradiology services to Singapore since 2005. It has also set up a 3D lab in Bangalore, India which provides services to Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital.

AMTZ is one of world's largest medical technology manufacturing cluster with over 100 companies working on research, development and production of life saving medical devices. In the nation's battle against the pandemic, AMTZ contributed by producing over 100 ventilators, 500 oxygen concentrators, and 1 million RT PCR kits every day. Many innovations from AMTZ such as mobile container hospitals, mobile RTCPR vehicles and mobile oxygen plants were sent even to the remotest parts of the country.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor