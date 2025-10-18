TerraTern Launches ₹1 Crore Scholarship Fund to Empower India's Nursing Workforce

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18: TerraTern, an AI-powered global mobility startup, today announced the launch of a landmark ₹1 Crore scholarship fund dedicated to empowering India's skilled nursing workforce. This strategic initiative aims to bridge the global healthcare talent gap by providing financial aid and a technology-driven pathway for Indian nurses to secure international careers in high-demand countries like Germany, Australia, and Canada.

The announcement comes as the global healthcare sector faces a critical shortage of skilled professionals, a gap that India's vast and talented nursing community is uniquely positioned to fill. However, financial barriers, complex visa procedures, and a lack of streamlined guidance often hinder their ambitions. TerraTern's scholarship fund directly addresses these challenges, combining financial support with its sophisticated AI-powered platform to create a seamless, transparent, and effective route to global employment.

A Visionary Investment in India's Healthcare Talent

Since its inception, TerraTern has been at the forefront of revolutionising immigration through technology. Founded by serial entrepreneur Divyansh Chaudhari, former co-founder of IELTSMaterial.com (acquired by CollegeDekho Group), TerraTern has rapidly established itself as a leader in the global talent mobility space.

"The future of global talent mobility isn't just about moving people; it's about empowering them with the right tools, insights, and confidence," said Divyansh. "This ₹1 Crore scholarship is more than just financial aid; it's an investment in the incredible potential of Indian nurses. By integrating this fund with our AI-driven platform, we are eliminating the guesswork and anxiety from the process, providing a data-driven, personalised roadmap to success."

This initiative builds on TerraTern's proven track record, which includes securing over 10,000 visa approvals, facilitating 8,000+ job interviews, and maintaining an exceptional 99.7% visa success rate.

Addressing a Global Need, One Nurse at a Time

The demand for nurses is surging worldwide. Germany alone anticipates up to 500,000 vacancies in its healthcare sector by 2030, creating significant opportunities for Indian professionals. India is the second-largest exporter of healthcare professionals globally. With this initiative, we plan to strengthen india's healthcare sector.

The scholarship will support nurses pursuing various pathways, including permanent residency, work permits, and specialised vocational training programs. It aims to empower a new generation of Indian healthcare professionals to make meaningful contributions to global health systems while achieving their personal and professional aspirations.

Building Trust Through Expertise and Certification

TerraTern's commitment to excellence is underscored by its extensive list of certifications and partnerships. The company's team of 100+ specialists includes British Council-certified counsellors, IDP IELTS and CELTA-certified language trainers, and immigration experts certified by the IOM UN Migration and the Institute for Industrial Development (IID).

Furthermore, partnerships with RCIC (Canada), MARA (Australia), and memberships in the Indo-German and Indo-American Chambers of Commerce solidify its credibility and ensure that all processes adhere to the highest international standards. This foundation of trust is crucial for candidates navigating the complexities of healthcare professional migration.

AI-Powered Pathways: More Than Just a Scholarship

What sets TerraTern's initiative apart is its fusion of financial support with its proprietary AI technology. The scholarship is designed to work in tandem with the company's comprehensive suite of digital tools, ensuring that aspiring nurses are not only funded but fully prepared for the journey ahead.

Key components of this integrated approach include:

- AI Eligibility Assessment: Scholarship applicants can use TerraTern's instant eligibility checker to assess their qualifications for various global nursing programs and visa pathways across 50+ countries without filling out lengthy forms.

- AI-Powered Mock Visa Interviews: The platform features an AI tool that simulates real visa officer interactions, providing real-time feedback and personalised coaching to help candidates build confidence and improve their approval odds.

- Personalised Digital Dashboard: Successful applicants gain access to a user-friendly dashboard that offers real-time tracking of their application status, document submission, and language training progress, ensuring complete transparency.

- AI-Enhanced Job Matching: The system connects qualified nurses with opportunities in top-tier healthcare institutions abroad, streamlining the recruitment process for programs like Germany's Ausbildung and specialised roles in Australia and Canada.'

"While talking to the team, Achuth Reena and Akash Pachauri added, "We saw a critical need to address not just the financial hurdles but also the systemic challenges that Indian nurses face.

Our ecosystem is built to handle everything from skill validation and language training to visa processing and post-landing support. This scholarship is the fuel, and our AI platform is the engine that will drive their global careers forward."

How to Apply

Indian nurses interested in exploring global career opportunities and applying for the scholarship fund are encouraged to visit TerraTern's website. The first step is to use the free, AI-powered eligibility checker to receive an instant assessment of their qualifications. From there, TerraTern's team of certified experts will guide successful candidates through every step of the process.

For more information and to begin your journey, please visit https://terratern.com/.

