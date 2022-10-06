TEXPROCIL celebrates its 68th Foundation Day on 4th October 2022

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, also known globally as TEXPROCIL and the first Export Promotion Council set up in independent India in 1954, celebrated its 68th Foundation Day by organising a commemorative function at its head office in Mumbai on 4th October 2022.

Activities at the foundation day included Seminars and Presentations on latest topics like "Sustainability, Circularity and Traceability" held in hybrid format during which speakers from India as well as overseas participated.

The newly elected Chairman of TEXPROCIL, Sunil Patwari said, "The Council was the first to be set up in India and it is a proud moment for all of us at TEXPROCIL to be celebrating this milestone. TEXPROCIL is the international face of Indian cotton textiles and continues to create vibrant platforms for facilitating Indian exports worldwide".

In the forenoon session, TEXPROCIL released its new brochure highlighting the latest product offerings in cotton textile products that conform to sustainability and circularity norms as per international standards.

Patwari said, "The traceability of cotton fibre is now an essential and mandatory parameter for export of value added cotton textile products to developed markets". In this backdrop, the Council has already launched the General Certificate of Conformity (GCC) Programme along with Control Union for the Traceability of Indian Farm Cotton. More than 50 companies have already registered as members of this programme and GCC certificates are currently being issued to them.

During the foundation day celebrations, a new logo for the GCC Programme was also launched by Smt. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner. Binay Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Control Union made a brief presentation in virtual mode on the Traceability Protocol of Indian Farm Cotton.

The Seminar in the afternoon session was inaugurated by Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles with Smt. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner and Suresh Kotak, Chairman Textile Advisory Group (TAG) as Guests of Honour.

Dr K V Srinivasan, Managing Director, Premier Mills Pvt Ltd; and Vice President of International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), Zurich put the session in context with his introductory remarks. Dr Christian Schindler, Director General, ITMF gave an overview of developments in the Textile Industry which was then followed by a presentation on "Traceability of Indian Cotton" by K. K. Lalpuria, Executive Director & CEO, Indo Count Industries Ltd.

Prof. Thomas Gries, ITA Aachen, Germany highlighted the need for digitisation in today's world through his talk on "Next generation textile industry = Sustainability + digitalization + individual models" and Marcelo Duarte, Director of International Relations, ABRAPA, Brazil spoke on Sustainability as a mainstream strategy in the case of cotton production in Brazil. The Knowledge Session was moderated by Dr Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, TEXPROCIL.

The valedictory address was given by Smt. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner and the day long sessions were aptly summarised by the Council's immediate Past Chairman, Manoj Patodia in his concluding remarks.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor