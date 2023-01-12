Textile secretary Rachna Shah Visits MANTRA facilities in Surat, emphasizes research in Technical textiles

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 12: Rachna Shah, the government of India’s textile secretary, had a visit to the Man Made Textiles Research Association (MANTRA) facilities on Ring Road and emphasised the importance of establishing research in technical textiles, with a focus on Agro Textiles.

Rachna Shah, India’s textile secretary, accompanied by Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi Mahapatra, inspected the infrastructure at MANTRA, including the laboratory and machinery. Shah praised the infrastructural facilities and the textile experts’ research.

“India’s textile secretary Rachna Shah took a special interest in MANTRA’s Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles,” said Rajnikant Bachkaniwala, president of MANTRA. She gathered extensive information on non-woven textile machinery, fabrics, and applications.”

“The textile secretary closely observed the coating and lamination technology at MANTRA, as well as the samples prepared using cutting-edge technology,” Bachkaniwala continued.

MANTRA scientists gave a detailed presentation on the cutting-edge ‘Plasma Technology’ machine installed at MANTRA. The textile secretary was particularly drawn to MANTRA’s Technical Textiles laboratory and its testing equipment. She praised MANTRA’s efforts in establishing a testing laboratory for face masks and PPE kits at the centre.

Dr. PP Raichurkar, Director of MANTRA, and MANTRA President Rajnikant Bachkaniwala gave a detailed presentation on MANTRA’s textile sector activities.

Bachkaniwala urged the textile secretary to convene all Textile Research Associations (TRAs) on a single platform to discuss and collaborate on textile industry research.

Rachna Shah, Textile Secretary, was impressed by the information provided by the MANTRA management and advised them to prioritise research in Technical Textiles, with a particular emphasis on Agro Textiles.

During the visit of India’s textile secretary, MANTRA director Dr. PP Raichurkar, MANTRA President Rajnikant Bachkaniwala, Secretary Prafull Gandhi, and council members were present.

For more information, kindly visit http://www.mantrasurat.org/

