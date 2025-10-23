TFCIL Targets INR 2,000 Cr Disbursement In FY26; Expands Into Hospitality, Real Estate, And MSME Solar Financing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCIL) Managing Director & CEO Anoop Bali announced a major strategic expansion in the company's lending portfolio, focusing on hospitality, real estate, and MSME solar financing within the tourism ecosystem.

Highlighting the company's growth trajectory, Bali revealed that TFCIL is targeting ₹2,000 crore in disbursements for FY26, backed by robust demand in hotel and real estate funding. He noted that while hospitality remains TFCIL’s core vertical, exposure to the sector (currently ~65%) will gradually be diversified to around 50% by FY27 through increased participation in real estate and MSME lending.

“As travel and tourism rebound, we see strong opportunities in financing hotel infrastructure and sustainable projects. Our MSME solar financing and proposed tourism-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) will support green energy adoption and strengthen the tourism value chain,” said Bali.

TFCIL’s solar lending strategy will target solar installations across hotels, resorts, and ancillary MSMEs such as restaurants and tourism services—tapping into drivers of sustainability and cost efficiency while broadening its asset mix.

With urbanisation driving mixed-use real estate and work-from-office transitions, TFCIL is positioning itself as a key NBFC enabler for hospitality-led real estate and renewable infrastructure.

Bali added that continuous asset-quality vigilance will remain a core priority as the company expands into new sectors, ensuring prudent credit assessment and NPA monitoring.

“This pivot marks TFCIL’s evolution from a legacy tourism lender into a diversified financial institution supporting India's broader infrastructure and MSME ecosystem,” he said.

