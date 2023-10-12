Thanya C Gowda: ‘Little Princess’ Super Model of India 2023 at YIFW

New Delhi (India), October 12: Meet Thanya C Gowda, a rising star from Bangalore who is making waves in both the modeling and academic worlds. Born in Rajajinagar, Bangalore, to proud parents Cheluvarajaiah and Asharani J, Thanya is not your typical teenager. At just 7th Standard in Vidya Kendra The Smart School Machohalli, she’s already achieved remarkable milestones.

A Multitalented Sensation

Thanya’s journey to stardom started with a passion for learning and a heart full of dreams. Her achievements speak volumes about her dedication and talent. In 2023, she made her mark on the global stage by winning the National Space Society Contest. But that’s not all – she’s also been recognized with the title of ‘Little Princess’ Super Model of India 2023 at YIFW (Yash International Fashion Week) and the International Kids Talent Award in 2022, also at YIFW. Notably, she was honored with the International Golden Award in the same year.

Her talents extend beyond the runway and stage. Thanya has received certificates of appreciation for excelling in sports, including a junior girls 100-meter competition and showcasing her cultural dance skills at the state level. She’s even attained an International Karate certificate, proudly wearing an orange belt. Not to forget her certificate of honor for her impressive 40- and 30-meter run.

A Passion for Sports

In addition to her many accomplishments, Thanya has a deep passion for sports. She loves to engage in a variety of physical activities, including swimming, skating, cycling, running, Bharatanatyam, and more. Her dedication to sports not only reflects her active lifestyle but also her commitment to staying fit and healthy.

Thanya C Gowda’s love for sports adds another dimension to her multifaceted personality. It showcases her well-rounded nature and her determination to excel in various aspects of life. Her boundless energy and enthusiasm are truly remarkable and contribute to her overall success.

A Passionate Soul

In her free time, Thanya finds solace in creativity. She loves to draw, paint, and play the piano, learns shlokas, practices Hindustani music, and avidly reads books. But more than anything else, she enjoys helping others and forging new friendships. Her family plays a significant role in her success, offering unwavering support and encouragement.

Show Director: Hemalatha S and YIFW

The stunning achievements of Thanya C Gowda were showcased on the grand stage of Yash International Fashion Week (YIFW), under the expert guidance of Show Director Hemalatha S. This remarkable event was organized by Ys International Fashion Week, led by its founder and CEO, Yash.

Choreographed by Zeeshan and Shravya Rishika

Thanya’s captivating performances on the runway were choreographed to perfection by the talented duo of Zeeshan and Shravya Rishika. Their creative choreography added an extra layer of elegance and style to the already dazzling show.

Thanya C Gowda is a shining example of youth who dare to dream big and work tirelessly to achieve their goals. With her determination and passion, there’s no doubt she’ll make an impact in the world of modeling and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates on Thanya’s inspiring journey as she continues to chase her dreams and inspire others along the way. Thanya C Gowda is indeed a name to remember, not only in the world of talent and achievement but also in the realm of sports and fitness.

