The 4th Chandigarh Music and Film Festival wraps up with stellar success and a spotlight on the Local Talent

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], May 31: The 4th Chandigarh Music and Film Festival concluded successfully with over 29 film screenings, a dozen sessions, and numerous engagements that filled the youth with inspiration from acclaimed actors, filmmakers, and national awardees.

Film stars, celebrities, and artists, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kiran Juneja, Govind Namdev, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Nirmal Rishi, Vijay Patkar, Chandan Prabhakar, Pankaj Berry, Jayprakash Shaw, Akarsh Alagh, Balwinder Bicky, Sharhaan Singh, Rupinder Kaur Rupi, Malkeet Raunl, Raj Dhallwal, Tirath Singh Gill and many more, graced the Chandigarh Music and Film Festival (CMFF).

The highlight of the festival was the sessions with leading figures of the Indian film industry like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kiran Juneja, Pankaj Berry, Chandan Prabhakar, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Govind Namdev, Vijay Patkar, Akarsh Alagh, Jaiprakash Shaw, Binnu Dhillon, Smeep Kang and Bhawna Sharma. They shared insights and experiences with the audience. Topics ranged from their creative process, understanding characters and emotions, to the business side of filmmaking. The students at Chandigarh University were amazed by the stories shared.

Madhur Bhandarkar, a renowned film maker, stated, "The Chandigarh Film Festival presents a golden opportunity for emerging artists, offering them a chance to experience, learn, and grow. Furthermore, it serves as a platform for aspiring students to directly interact with the artists they admire, fostering invaluable exchanges, mentorship, and inspiration for the future of cinema."

Rajesh Sharma, Festival Director of the Film Festival, said, "We are proud that the 3 days of the 4th Chandigarh Music and Film Festival were yet another well-appreciated and successful days. It has been an amazing journey, and we are grateful to all the artists, filmmakers, and volunteers who made it possible. We look forward to having the learning imbibed by the budding talent to bring some amazing stories during next year's festival, and we hope to have the continued support of the local arts community."

Sharma further emphasized that CMFF aims to unfold opportunities for upcoming and budding talent of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh who want to showcase their talent to the audiences. This edition showcased more than 29 independent films from April 7 to 9, 2024. The festival had a diverse selection of films and shorts showcasing the talent and creativity of local filmmakers. Notable short films screened included "Taste" directed by Ankur Roy, "The Last Meal" directed by Ketkee Pande, "Chori" directed by Deepak Vishwanatth Pawar, "Aakhri Tasveer" directed by Priya Upadhyay & Bishal Kumar Singh, "Mohabbat Di Mitti" directed by Rupinder Singh, "The Voice of Acting" directed by Priyanka Ganguly, "The Last Wish" directed by Mayank Sharma & Sanjali Suri, "Divorce" directed by HRD Singh, "I Want Out" directed by Ayanna & Gouri, "Udaan Zindgi Ki" directed by Deepak Hooda, "Phir Se Ujaala...The Uncaging" directed by Tannishtha Sarkar, "The Sehgal House" directed by Nisha Luthra, "Noora Ik Hor Qissa" directed by Kirpal Sandhu, "Kaash" directed by Mukesh Sharma, "Kitabi Masti - The Whispers of Change" directed by Vijay Bhodhe, "Beeti Batein" directed by Suraj Das, "Depression" directed by Charanpal Singh, "Zindagi Roshan Hai" directed by Vijay Kumar Dogra, "Raakh - The Burning Soul" directed by Dyal Kris Han, "Actor Wanted" directed by Abhishek Mani, "Freedom Fighter Captain Ajit Saini - The Untold Story" directed by Ashok Kalian, "Luv Ka Love" directed by Shekhar, "Pahli Pahal" directed by Gulshan Kumar, "Karda Reh Ardas" directed by Kunwar Raj Singh & Subeg Singh Bhogal, "Syanap" directed by Raman Gill, "Janani (jnnii)" directed by Rishabh Raj Kapoor, "Sohna Veera" directed by Surendra Bhardwaj, "Rongomancho" directed by Aari, and "Badtar" directed by Naman Pendurkar & Bhargav Zalera. From thought-provoking documentaries to heartwarming plays, the festival had something for everyone. The quality of films screened was a testament to the vibrant and thriving film scenario in the region.

