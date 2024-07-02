The Aga Hall Estate Hosts A Successful Inauguration of its Sales Pavilion & Show Apartment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: The Aga Hall Estate, a luxury residential project with a rich history and legacy, inaugurated its Sales Pavilion and Show Apartment on 29th June 2024. The project is historical as it was here that Aga Khan 1 established his residential domain in 1860's. The event was held at The Aga Hall Estate, Nesbit Rd, Mazgaon, Mumbai.

The guest of honor, celebrated actress Ms. Shabana Azmi, inaugurated the new sales pavilion and the show apartment. She commended the project, stating, “The Aga Hall Estate is a testament to thoughtful urban development. It beautifully blends modern living with a deep sense of community and purpose, setting a new benchmark for residential projects in Mumbai.”

A significant highlight of the project goes far beyond the two high-rise towers, with a key component being to develop a new multi-specialty & purpose-built Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH), reflecting the broader vision of giving back to the community and enhancing residents’ well-being. Impressively, 193 out of the 387 available flats have already been sold. With the project now open to the public, prospective buyers have the opportunity to secure a residence in this prestigious complex.

Vipin Mittal CEO of The Aga Hall Estate, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response at the Inauguration. The new sales pavilion is a reflection of our ethos of being customer-centric and our commitment to world-class execution. With Leighton India appointed as the General Contractor, the construction is in full swing and the structure is emerging at an impressive rate.

The Aga Hall Estate offers apartments of international standards setting a benchmark in residential living with state-of-the-art amenities. With energy efficient and environmentally friendly design, it offers a healthy lifestyle and is centrally located in Mazgaon making it An Island of Excellence.

For more details on the project and to explore the offerings, visit https://agahallestate.com/

