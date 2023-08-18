The Allure of Bespoke Homes in Alibaug

NewsVoir

Alibaug (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Nestled along the picturesque Konkan coastline, Alibaug has emerged as a coveted destination for bespoke homes that offer a unique blend of opulence and tranquillity. This charming coastal town, located just a stone's throw away from the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, has gained immense popularity as a sought-after location for discerning homeowners like Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Radhakishan Damani, Rohit Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Chaudhry and many such personalities seeking a serene getaway without compromising on modern comforts. From turnkey solutions for building exquisite villas to fostering a like-minded community, Alibaug's allure as a prime residential hub is becoming hard to resist.

One of the key attractions of bespoke homes in Alibaug is the concept of turnkey solutions. Developers in Alibaug offer end-to-end services that include architectural design, construction, interior decor, property maintenance and rental management. Aditya Kilachand, Founder and CEO of one of the prominent developments in Alibaug ~ Avas Wellness says, “The seamless approach of Avas Bespoke allows homeowners to be involved in every step of the process while minimising the stress and time investment associated with building a custom home. Our approach and focus on holistic wellness ensures that all our villas have an abundance of greenery, sunlight in every room, spacious indoor and outdoor areas and timeless modern finishes following a biophilic design philosophy.”

Alibaug's charm goes beyond the four walls of these magnificent homes. The community that has thrived here comprises like-minded individuals who appreciate the beauty of nature and the comforts of luxury living. "I found myself immediately resonating with Avas' unique approach to holistic wellness and their offering of a bespoke home as it echoes my vision of simple luxurious living and high thinking. I've always been passionate about the coming together of art and science, aesthetics and technology and the home I am building will resonate with that philosophy. This home will be an oasis for my family, a space where we will nurture the evolution of our family for generations to come," says Junaid Shaikh.

Beyond the initial allure, the hassle-free maintenance offered by many bespoke home developments in Alibaug adds to its appeal. Property management services ensure that homeowners can enjoy their retreat without the burdens of day-to-day upkeep. “Embarking on the journey of building my home with Avas was an unparalleled experience of hassle-free brilliance. From envisioning the design to witnessing its flawless execution, every step was a testament to their commitment to excellence. Avas is not only building my dream home but also providing a seamless property management service, ensuring that my home remains a source of comfort and joy,” says Rita Kapoor.

Alibaug's bespoke homes have positioned the town as a true gem on the map of luxury living becoming a hub for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs). The town's real estate market has witnessed substantial growth, making it a prime destination for those who wish to make a smart investment while indulging in the pleasures of this coastal haven.

“The past few years have taught all of us the importance of community living while still maintaining anonymity. Alibaug being in such close proximity to Mumbai and my work engagements, the location of the property was what sealed the deal for me. My vision for a second home is one where I am surrounded by a community of like-minded individuals with interests similar to mine is something I have discovered with Avas Living,” says Virat Kohli.

Furthermore, in conjunction with these developments, the upcoming infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Harbour and Revas Karanja bridges are going to be transformative game-changers. These endeavours are set to amplify connectivity and accessibility for Alibaug residents, solidifying its position as a leading choice for primary residency. Signifying this, Aditya Kilachand also envisions an even more enriched future for Alibaug that extends to elevating the community's quality of life by exploring collaborations within the education space with globally acclaimed international schools.

