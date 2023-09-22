The Argentine Football Association and Tata Gluco+, Regional Sponsor in India, Present a New Product: Tata Gluco+ Sports Drink

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 22: The Argentine Football Association and Tata Gluco+, Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association in India, present the new sports drink that the company developed for that market: Tata Gluco Sports Drink. This collaboration consolidates Tata Consumer Products' commitment to improving consumer experiences and promoting a more active lifestyle, hand in hand with its agreement with AFA.

This alliance, with one of the most important companies in India, presents AFA with a unique opportunity to connect Indian fans with the Argentine National Team and expand its brand presence in this great market. The partnership between Tata Consumer Products and the Argentine Football Association was born after AFA's commercial expansion in India, which began in early 2021. Since then, fans and consumers throughout the region have had the privilege of being closer than ever to Argentine soccer stars, living unique moments with their favorite players.

Claudio Tapia, president of AFA, highlighted, “We are very happy to collaborate with TATA, a historic institution and one of the most important in India. Tata Gluco+ is among the first global chains to be part of our regional sponsors and supported the Argentine Football Association in a very important period after the World Cup. A true milestone has been achieved for AFA's international expansion, opening new opportunities in a strategic market like India. This agreement allows our Association to consolidate its leadership position in the world football environment. We welcome Tata Gluco+ as the first division of TATA to be part of our family.”

Vikram Grover, Managing Director, NourishCo Beverages Limited, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, “We are delighted to be regional sponsors of the Argentine world champion team, which features exceptional players such as Lionel Messi, Angel Di María and Enzo Fernandez. Football transcends national borders and cultural differences, and our collaboration with the Argentine Football Association underscores our commitment to delivering distinctive products and experiences that resonate with consumers around the world. This represents the convergence of rich histories and global recognition. This association not only celebrates the team's prowess but also aligns with TATA's ethos of delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the aspirations of Indian consumers."

Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Director at AFA, said, “This regional sponsorship with TATA is a reflection of AFA’s hard work in the global expansion of the brand. After identifying key markets such as China and the Middle East, India was one of the most important countries for our Association. After this partnership, Tata Gluco+ sports drink will now be closer to Argentine football players and we thank a historic and iconic brand like TATA for this opportunity. AFA and TATA will jointly develop commercial and marketing actions that increase the synergy and power of our brands in India. Through this agreement with Tata Gluco+, we are achieving a valuable objective of entering a new and important market with a leading brand.”

The introduction of TGP Sports Drink celebrates this monumental partnership, offering consumers a refreshing and invigorating energy drink infused with the spirit of Argentine football. As the official regional sponsor of the world champion Argentina national team, TCP hopes to enhance the connection between fans and their football idols through this unique and exciting collaboration.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a consumer products focused company, bringing together Tata Group's core food and beverage interests under one umbrella. The company's product portfolio includes: tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the second largest tea brand company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its food portfolio includes brands like Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull and Himalayan Preserves, Honey and Saffron.

In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 200 million households, giving it unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products.

