The Bear House Launches 'The Young Gentlemen' Campaign A Modern Take on What It Means to Be a Gentleman Today

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: The Bear House, one of India's most exciting contemporary menswear brands, proudly unveils its most ambitious campaign yet - The Young Gentlemen, an invitation to rethink what being a gentleman looks like today.

Gone are the cliches of suits and solemnity. This is a gentler confidence - kindness as posture, authenticity as the dress code. At The Bear House, you don't earn the title with a tie; you earn it with how you show up.

Founded in 2017 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House has built a quiet reputation for timeless design, precision tailoring, and ease you feel before you see. The Young Gentlemen marks a new chapter for the brand, one less about ceremony, and more about character. With half-tucked tees and rolled sleeves, it's about the elegance of effort, without the effortfulness.

Through a hero film and a series of companion stories, the campaign sketches a portrait of today's man - self-aware, grounded, and generous with both compliments and company. He collects stickers on his laptop, cares for his plants, and pays attention to how he makes people feel. Being a gentleman isn't about dressing up; it's about showing up.

Harsh Somaiya, Co-founder, The Bear House, said: "We've hit so many milestones in such a short span - and we're only getting started. The next couple of years are going to be huge for us; this year, we're opening stores across regions. But beyond the numbers, it felt important that we pause and ask, what do we stand for? We've reached a stage where The Bear House needs to speak with its own point of view - not just about clothes, but about the man who wears them."

Tanvi Somaiya, Co-founder, The Bear House, added: "Menswear has changed dramatically in the last few years - not just in design or product, but in the sensibility of the young man today. He's expressive, curious, and far more aware of style as self-expression. Honestly, it's just as exciting a space to create in as womenswear now - playful, experimental, and deeply personal."

Sneha Kanukolanu, Head of Marketing, The Bear House, shared: "This campaign came at just the right moment in the brand's journey. We're speaking to an audience whose worldview has shifted - a new generation that works differently, thinks differently, and dresses differently from the ones before them. We're a brand built for them, and built to talk like them. The modern young man is a fascinating study - confident but kind, ambitious but grounded - and that's exactly who we're speaking to."

Rexina Devraj, Founder, Cream Studio.in, added: "Over the last few months, we spent time making sure we landed in a space that felt both interesting and real to young men today. The Young Gentleman positioning and creative language reflect what's honest, not idealised. We wanted every young guy who sees this campaign to think, 'Yeah, that's me.' That sense of recognition - that's the win."

Designed as a 360° rollout, The Young Gentlemen campaign includes a hero film, print, digital stories, creator collaborations, and immersive in-store experiences - all unified by a single brand thought:

The Bear House - For the Young Gentlemen.

This campaign also comes at a defining moment for The Bear House, following its successful retail expansion across major Indian cities and its debut on Shark Tank India. As the brand continues to grow its community of modern men, The Young Gentlemen serves as both a reflection and celebration of who they are today - stylish, sincere, and effortlessly themselves.

About The Bear House

Founded in 2017 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House is a modern men's apparel and accessories brand based in Bengaluru, inspired by minimalist European design principles. The brand curates a sophisticated and versatile collection that includes shirts, t-shirts, polos, denim, blazers, footwear, and accessories - all meticulously crafted for the dynamic lifestyle of the contemporary Indian man. With a distinct "elevated core" positioning, The Bear House seamlessly merges smart-casual aesthetics with premium comfort, offering wardrobe staples that transition effortlessly from the workplace to social settings.

Established initially as a direct-to-consumer, digital-first business, The Bear House quickly expanded its presence across leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, including its website and app, as well as Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and Tata CliQ. In July 2025, the company launched its inaugural standalone flagship store in Koramangala, Bengaluru - an immersive 2,700 sq. ft. space designed as the "Den of a Bear," featuring experiential touchpoints like digital interfaces, natural elements, and an in-store cafe, Bear Cafe, that brings together fashion and lifestyle under one roof.

Today, The Bear House has established a strong retail presence across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh, with 11 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), over 100 stores under Reliance, 10 under Centro, and one under Broadway. The brand has made its foray into the Middle East, with a presence on online marketplaces, D2C and a retail store in Dubai. This marks a significant milestone in The Bear House's international growth trajectory. With plans for 25 new stores this financial year and a continued focus on marketing acceleration and product innovation, The Bear House is steadily shaping its path toward becoming one of India's leading homegrown fashion and lifestyle brands defined by refined aesthetics, global ambitions, and a deep understanding of the modern Indian consumer.

For more information, visit: https://thebearhouse.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DG-M1k3PS3H/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor