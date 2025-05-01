The Creators of Change: 8 Entrepreneurs and Brands You’ll Hear a Lot More About This Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: From pioneering wellness concepts and redefining digital advertising to transforming the way India experiences jewelry and content — these 8 visionaries and their brands are shaking up industries and building the future. Meet the changemakers rewriting the rules across health, fintech, design, and beyond

1. Reaviva – Where Science Meets Soulcare

At the helm of Mumbai's most talked-about wellness revolution is Shalini Shhivdasani, Founder & CEO of Reaviva Holistic Health. Reaviva isn't your average clinic — it's a high-tech, high-touch sanctuary where cutting-edge clinical aesthetics meet functional medicine, personalized fitness, and mind-body therapies. With offerings like AI-powered Quantlift, Wonder Prestige Body Contouring, and Hollywood Glow Facials, Reaviva represents the future of preventive and aesthetic wellness in India. It’s not just about glowing skin — it’s a lifestyle of holistic transformation and longevity.

2. Smartags – Making Cities Smarter, One Screen at a Time

At the crossroads of tech and storytelling is Bhavishya Pugalia, Chief Strategy Officer of Smartags — a rapidly scaling DOOH (Digital Out-Of-Home) platform transforming how brands connect with real-world audiences. With 6,000+ digital screens across high-footfall areas like malls, transit hubs, and retail chains, Smartags is enabling brands to engage consumers right at the point of experience. Their game plan? Real-time data-driven insights, scale across Tier II and urban India, and a mission to redefine the future of intelligent advertising.

3. PaySprint – Powering India's Digital Banking Infrastructure

A force in the fintech revolution, S. Anand, Founder & CEO of PaySprint, has created one of the most comprehensive banking API stacks in the country. From SprintOPN's financial APIs to SprintVerify's no-code verification tools and SprintNXT's next-gen business banking suite, PaySprint is bridging the digital divide. Backed by multiple fintech awards and recognized for championing financial inclusion, Anand's tech-driven vision is accelerating India’s digital infrastructure with scalable, secure, and user-friendly solutions.

4. Nishani – Customizing Jewelry, Personalizing Identity

Suhani, Co-founder of Nishani Studio, is reimagining Indian jewellery for the modern woman. Inspired by her experiences in New York's fashion scene and co-created with her mother Debi, Nishani's modular designs let wearers mix, match, and build jewelry that adapts to their mood and moments. Think of it as the Missoma-meets-Kendra Scott of India — but uniquely customizable. At its heart, Nishani is more than adornment — it's a celebration of individuality in every shimmering link.

5. EkoStay – Curating India's Most Loved Vacation Villas

With over 150+ handpicked villas across 12 cities, EkoStay has become a household name for those seeking luxury staycations without compromising comfort or personalization. Founded in 2018 by hospitality enthusiasts Husain Khatumdi, Sohail Mirchandani, Varun Arora, and Zishan Khan, the brand is revolutionizing the homestay space in India. Whether it's a hillside retreat or a beachfront escape, EkoStay brings the best of boutique hospitality to every traveler's doorstep — redefining the vacation rental experience with style and heart.

6. Aupulent – Crafting Conscious Luxury with Lab-Grown Diamonds

Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Surya Jain, a 5th-generation jeweller and Harvard graduate, is on a mission to make sustainable luxury the new norm. His brainchild, Aupulent Jewellery, is rewriting the rules of fine jewelry with 100% IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds — cruelty-free, transparent in pricing, and deeply elegant. Blending heritage craftsmanship with a future-facing ethos, Aupulent is winning hearts among the mindful luxe set, proving that ethical can be aspirational too.

7. AAO NXT – Odisha's Trailblazing OTT Platform

With a deep-rooted passion for regional storytelling, Kaushik Das, Founder & CEO of AAO NXT, is disrupting the Indian OTT landscape. As Eastern India's first independent digital entertainment platform, AAO NXT offers a curated mix of films, shows, and documentaries that spotlight the cultural heartbeat of Odisha and beyond. With a growing subscriber base, strategic partnerships, and a vision to go global, Das is proving that hyperlocal content can have hyperglobal appeal.

8. Typiql – Design-First Brand Consulting

Founded by multi-disciplinary designer Tanya Jain, Typiql is a creative consulting studio that helps founders make the right brand decisions before anything is ever designed. From naming and positioning to tone mapping and visual direction, Typiql offers clarity and strategic guidance at the earliest, most crucial stage. They don't sell design suites — they shape what's worth designing in the first place. Through one-on-one consults and pre-design blueprints, Typiql brings sharp creative direction, minus the fluff. It's not a design agency. It's where founders go for clarity, taste, and confidence — led by instinct, not just aesthetics.

