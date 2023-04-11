The evolution of the crypto ecosystem with Metatime, Dogetti, and the Web 3.0 Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], April 11 (/ATK): The Daily Hodl recently reported on how Metatime was able to successfully secure USD 11 million in funding. The funding was secured through two seed sales amongst private and angel investors. The seed money that was secured will be used to further develop the web 3.0 ecosystem.

The evolution of the internet - Web 3.0

Everyone knows what the internet is but only a few know about the evolution of the internet and its current iteration. Currently, we are on Web 2.0 of the internet with cryptocurrency leading the way into the third iteration. Web 3.0 will be a decentralized internet that will entirely run on blockchain technologies.

Web 1.0

Web 1.0 dates to January 1983 which is when the Transfer Control Protocol/Internetwork Protocol (TCP/IP) was established. The protocol allowed computers to communicate with one another and in 1989 we were given access to the internet. Sir Tim Berners-Lee invented the internet which allowed people to publish information that could be accessed online by others.

Web 1.0 was the era that allowed users to access websites and search engines. Some of the more well known compes that have withstood the test of time and are Web 1.0 compes are Amazon, eBay, and Yahoo. Web 1.0 became to be known as Web1 however has been extended to Web 1.0 due to nomenclature.

Web 2.0

Web 2.0 can commonly be referred to as the era of Social Media is the version of the internet that most of us are familiar with at this time. The ability for users to communicate with one another is the primary driving factor for why the internet evolved and the reason behind Web 2.0. The earliest examples of Web 2.0 would be MSN messenger and MySpace with the industry leaders being YouTube, Netflix, Google, and Facebook.

The problem with Web 2.0 is that the only individuals that can truly benefit from it are the orgzations themselves. Sure, YouTube will reward content creators with a small fraction of the revenue generated however it does not reward the end users. Web 2.0 also includes the Apps that we have grown accustomed to on our smart devices. Web 2.0 also taught us about the importance of data and how valuable it can be.

Web 3.0

Web 3.0 which will be known as Web3 is focusing on improving upon the faults of Web 2.0 by rewarding users as it leverages the power of blockchain technology. The decentralized nature of Web3 will essentially remove the power held by Tech Giants and return it to the people.

Bitcoin (BTC) started out as a way to exchange decentralized currency over the internet. The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain is permissionless, and trustless and is known to have credible neutrality. This means that you will never need to ask to use it as no one has control over it as it is completely user-based.

Crypto has allowed the decentralization of finance and created a system free of gatekeepers. Crypto has aided in the creation of NFTs which tokenize digital assets based on blockchain technologies resulting in one-of-a-kind uniqueness that is irreplicable.

Web 3.0 enthusiasts believe decentralized autonomous orgzations (DAO) DAOs will change how we interact with each other. DAOs are orgzations that are constructed by rules encoded as a computer program. These programs offer transparency and are controlled by the orgzational members instead of a governing body with the result being decisions being made by the members of the communities.

With decentralized network applications and digital assets would be functional across a whole host of devices due to the non-property nature of the network. The ability to create, access, and transfer will be more efficient than it is when compared to today's standards. The end result of Web 3.0 is the creation of a token-based economy where users would be rewarded by participants.

Dogetti Web 3.0 DAO rewards.

Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin that is in its 2nd stage and is a Web 3.0 token. The Altcoin is focused on launching its Dogetti NFTs alongside a Dogetti DAO. Dogetti is focused on creating a community whose members feel valued, respected and heard. The goal is to foster an environment where coin owners can come together to share ideas resulting in common goals of wealth through collaboration.

Dogettis Flagship feature is their buy back protocol which focuses on the Dogetti DAO where 2% of every transaction is redistributed to token holders resulting in rewarding the community with a steady stream of income. This would result in the coin being entirely controlled and owned by the community which in turn would allow members to shape the direction of the project while ensuring transparency.

The launch of the Dogetti NFTs will allow owners to adopt their own Dogetti Per to be used as digital compons. The exclusive and rare NFTs would then grant access to exclusive events and content. The NFTs hold potential for future development such as being implemented as a breeding mechsm for the next generations of Dogetti NFTs which can then be sold for fiat or cryptocurrency.

