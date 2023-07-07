The Future of Business Innovation: Progressive Infotech Introduces CIO as a Service

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7: Progressive Infotech, a trusted IT managed services provider, has launched CIO as a Service, which is specifically aimed at empowering businesses with flexible and scalable access to top-tier IT leadership. This model allows organizations to tap into the expertise of seasoned CIOs on-demand, tailored to their precise needs.

By leveraging a fractional CIO, businesses can stay competitive in a rapidly changing technology landscape and drive growth and innovation, all while maintaining cost-effectiveness and adaptability. Progressive Infotech's CIO as a Service offers the opportunity to optimize IT strategies and achieve their business goals without the challenges and expenses associated with hiring and maintaining a full-time CIO.

"Businesses can benefit from strategic guidance, effective IT governance, and technological expertise precisely when they need it. Providing access to accomplished CIOs on-demand, we enable them to make informed decisions, optimize costs, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives," said Prateek Garg, Founder & MD at Progressive Infotech.

The panel includes former CIOs from prestigious brands such as Dabur, Hero MotoCorp, Bisleri International & Mondelez International. With vast experience in their respective industry sectors, these individuals have spearheaded IT strategies and achieved remarkable milestones.

Businesses of all sizes can harness the mettle of the seasoned CIOs, benefiting from their domain expertise and deep know-how, at a fraction of the cost of a full-time CIO. This approach provides unbiased and objective-oriented guidance, enabling businesses to efficiently embrace new technologies, secure digital environments, unlock untapped opportunities, and seamlessly align their IT with business objectives.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor