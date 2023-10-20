The Global Hues Recognises Emerging Startups in Their Respective Fields for the Year 2023

New Delhi (India), October 20: The Global Hues, a monthly business magazine that celebrates the experiences of Entrepreneurs, Founders, Directors, C-suite and Decision-makers, is proud to announce the prestigious firms recognised under the “Startup of The Year 2023“.

At present, the startup ecosystem of India consists of over 99,000 recognised startups and 108 unicorns with a valuation of US $340.80 Billion. The data highlights the intense competitiveness within the startup landscape, making entrepreneurs explore every avenue to stand out and thrive in the industry.

The Global Hues recognises all those startups that are implementing every possible market strategy to emerge as pioneers in their respective industries. Below are the startups:

ANKR Global – Business Consulting

ANKR (Authentic, Nimble, Kindel, Ruthless) Global is a one-stop destination for advisory, technology and skill development. Its three main pillars– ANKR Consulting, ANKR Tech, and ANKR Skill offer consulting, cutting-edge technology services, and skill development for techno-finance professionals and entrepreneurs.

Artmastry – Art Solutions

Artmastry offers art courses for aspiring artists. The firm engages in the sales and marketing of artworks and collaborates with art galleries. It is now planning to introduce art supplies. Additionally, Artmastry also offers wall art painting services.

FLUODIGITAL – Digital Marketing

FLUODIGITAL is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in the industry. The firm provides a wide range of services, that includes 360-degree performance marketing channels, including social media marketing, search engine marketing and more while harnessing AI for data insights.

Indic Inspirations – Culture Tech

Indic Inspirations narrates the stories of India’s Traditions, Culture, Achievements, and Heritage through products like Collectibles, Souvenirs, Gifts, Merchandise, and even Wall Museums. It has recently launched a unique INDIA in SPACE | ISRO Wall Museum, featuring more than 30 scale models of ISRO’s technological artefacts.

Jayam SCM Consultants – Executive Development

This Chennai-based company specialises in curated and custom-designed executive development. Backed by 120 person-years of leadership, Jayam SCM Consultants has achieved significant growth for its success in the last couple of years.

Revaa – Feminine Hygiene

Revaa is committed to women’s well-being and sustainability. The firm offers a wide range of products like disposable & reusable sanitary pads, panty liners, period panties, organic & sustainable cosmetics, and eco-friendly bags.

Strategy4GMAT – Career Development

With a focus on ‘All Things Career’, Strategy4GMAT (S4G) and Dream Compass are here to brighten the career journey of many. S4G specialises in test preparation and MBA/MS admissions consulting while Dream Compass offers career guidance. These platforms empower individuals to achieve their career aspirations.

Swipelocal – Co-Working Space

Swipelocal provides co-working spaces for individuals and companies, offering amenities like comfortable desks, conference rooms, private rooms, high-speed Wi-Fi, a pantry, office supplies, and printing & scanning services in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

WeAssist – InsurTech

A renowned InsurTech firm in the industry, WeAssist offers hassle-free insurance solutions to patients, handling paperwork, cashless claims, and ensuring affordability. The firm has assisted in more than 200+ Crore in claims since its inception. It looks forward to opening franchises in the near future.

Winfra – Tank Manufacturing

Winfra is a leading manufacturer of premium zincalume water storage tanks. It manufactures tanks for various sectors, including industrial, commercial, community water storage and residential sectors. The firm looks forward to positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in the coming years.

