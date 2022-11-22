THE GUSTO, vegan leather accessories brand, launched their autumn-winter collection 2022

THE GUSTO, as the name suggests, focuses on providing zeal and enthusiasm to their customers with their wide range of bags. They work to make their customers' lives simpler and more organised by offering useful products, such as handbags, laptop bags, workplace accessories, and more.

Recently, they have launched a new addition CELESTE tote which has everything you need - a sturdy structure, lush suede lining, 15L Bucket space, strong bag handles, shoulder straps for hands free experience and premium croco finish texture. The product price starts from INR 1999 and goes up-to INR 4999.

They have even worked with sustainable fabrics and used quilting technique to provide the soft cushy feel to our totes (Amber). A dash of Pop has been added by using contrasting webbings. The soft shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry weight without hurting the shoulder. Cruelty free leathers and sustainable fabrics are the highlight of this collection.

"As we know, colors are the most essential element when it comes to boosting your personality, hence, we have worked with neutral and warm colors like Wine, Black and Tan for this collection. We have also added wallets, matching your favorite laptop and office bags to make sure you have a fully coordinated look" says Mansi Gambhir, the Creative Director and Founder of The Gusto.

Winters are all about textures, soft cozy materials and warm earthy colors. So, keeping the basics right, they have designed the collection accordingly. Being a utility centric brand, their focus was primarily to add value to your winter bags. So, they made sure that apart from your work and basic essentials, it allows you to carry your muffler, shawl, stole and other basic necessities in your bags.

She further added, "We believe that one can only trust you, when you deserve. Hence, the brand 'THE GUSTO' is very particular about the needs and demands of the customers. We value their feedback and try to address their issues by offering the best level of comfort and style that we could. We use vegan leather which is environmentally friendly too."

In order to make your workplace less stressful, THE GUSTO has launched a collection of corporate decor as well that has a good range of items, such as trays, baskets, and organisers.

The brand ships across India and is available on all significant e-commerce sites, including Amazon, Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Caelum, and Flipkart.

The Gusto, happiness, and enthusiasm, delivered to you by our functionally rich and minimalist products. From the landscape of the millennium town of India, Gurugram we design and create products and accessories for men and women which are high on usability and add to your style statement. Our range of products is totally inspired by utility, style, comfort, durability and class.

