The IISC Skill Development Centre in Challakere has Received an Advanced Technology-based Aerospace Autoclave from KRR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13: Indian Institute of Science - Challakere (SDC) campus received a state-of-the-art autoclave for its Aerospace division. The Skill Development centre, a product of a unique collaboration between HAL and IISc, will impart high end skills in manufacturing, including in the aerospace sector. The goal of the SDC is to create a large pool of trained personnel to address vital skill development gaps in our country, crucial for economic growth and self-sufficiency. It conducts hands-on workshops covering areas such as Aerospace Engineering, Internet of Things (IoT), and CNC machining. One of the significant facilities in the SDC is the Advanced Composite Fabrication Testing and Evaluation laboratory, which includes an aerospace grade autoclave commissioned by Chennai based KRR Engineering Private Limited.

The equipment was handed over to IISC Bangalore's Challakere Campus by K R Ramaswamy, the Chairman of KRR Engineering Private Limited, in the presence of Dr. J Ramaswamy Setty, Chief Scientist of the National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL). Dr. M R Bhat, Chief Research Scientist of IISC's Department of Aerospace Engineering, accepted the equipment on behalf of the institution and made it available to the students and technicians of the division through IISC's Skill Development Centre. This will greatly enhance the capabilities of the students and technicians and enable them to conduct advanced research and on hand skill development in the field of aerospace grade composite manufacturing.

Prof. Raghunandan Professor Emeritus who was instrumental in building the IISc Challakere campus, Prof. D N Rao Convener of SDC Challakere Campus, Dr. Subba Reddy, Convener SDC, Challakere Campus graced the occasion. Deivanai Ramaswamy, Director Finance, Sri Sakthivel Ramaswamy CEO & team of KRR Engineering were present at the event. Prof. Raghunandan and Dr. M R Bhat thanked KRR for realizing this advanced facility of aerospace grade for the HAL-IISc Skill Development Center.

It is noteworthy that KRR Engineering Private Limited is the first indigenous manufacturer of autoclaves in India. Previously, autoclaves were imported, but KRR has successfully developed indigenous technology in collaboration with the National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL). The technology transfer was completed in 2018, and KRR is currently responsible for the marketing and manufacturing of autoclaves.

This achievement represents a significant milestone in the manufacturing capability of aerospace-grade autoclaves in India. It showcases the country's progress in developing advanced research infrastructure and highlights the collaboration between academia, industry, and research institutions in pushing the boundaries of aerospace research and development.

