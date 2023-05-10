The inspiring journey of Yaseen Sahar: A dynamic leader in the field of Investment Management

Yaseen Sahar

New Delhi (India), May 10: Yaseen Sahar, an enterprising leader with 18 years of experience in banking & financial services, investment management, and asset management, is making an impact in the industry with his expertise and innovative solutions.

Mr. Sahar started his career with an affiliate company of, Citigroup, where he swiftly progressed as a sales manager. Later, he discovered his passion for mutual fund advisory and asset management during his stint at Reliance Mutual Fund. Presently, he is heading the MFD segment for the Tamil Nadu region for SBI Mutual Fund and assisting thousands of mutual fund distributors & investors in guiding them to realize their financial objectives through valuable advice and inputs.

Throughout his professional journey, Mr. Sahar has demonstrated unwavering dedication to excellence and a dedication to creating a positive impact on people’s lives. He has conducted numerous Investor Awareness & Financial awareness programs that covered the public, students, teachers, and professors, in addition to private and government employees. He has also judged financial events as a panellist and has been a part of the judging committee for premier Business Awards and Company/Organization & Achievement Awards.

Speaking about his life philosophy, Mr. Sahar said, “Life should have a purpose beyond mere existence. Personal and professional growth brings inner satisfaction, and creating a meaningful, positive impact on people’s lives is essential.”

“I have established myself as a prominent individual in the Investment and Asset Management industry, and I hold a critical position with my current organization which is India’s No 1 Mutual Fund Company managing assets over 7 trillion INR. Throughout my career, I have been motivated by the drive to make a positive difference in people’s lives. Assisting individuals in helping them achieve their financial objectives and create wealth is my way of contributing to society,” added Mr. Yaseen Sahar, emphasizing his passion.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Sahar is an avid reader, music lover, and sports enthusiast. He possesses an ardent interest in public speaking and promoting financial literacy.

Mr. Sahar intends to carry forward his journey of helping individuals attain financial freedom and meet their financial aspirations. Expressing his vision, he said, “It provides me with the greatest sense of self-gratification, and I firmly believe that it is my way of making a valuable contribution to society.”

To put it succinctly, Mr. Sahar is a highly qualified and seasoned individual with knowledge in both technology and finance, he believes both the industry will grow to a greater level mutually. With a UG degree in Computer Science and a PG diploma in Business Management, he has a strong foundation in both fields. He has a proven track record of producing significant results, having worked with some of India’s most prestigious financial institutions. What distinguishes Mr. Sahar from others is his commitment to enabling people to achieve their financial and personal ambitions.

Numerous individuals and institutions have benefited from his considerable knowledge and expertise in making wise financial decisions and getting the results they desired. He is a dependable consultant and a well-known thought leader in the field, and he is renowned for his excellent communication abilities and capacity to make complicated financial concepts understandable and achievable.

For more information, please visit his LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yaseensahar/

