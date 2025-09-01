The Leafy Wellness™ Launches Affordable, High-Quality Plant Protein with Ayurvedic Blend

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Leafy Wellness, an emerging nutrition and wellness brand, has announced the launch of its new plant-based protein powder in India. Positioned as a high-quality yet affordable alternative to existing products in the market, the brand aims to bridge the gap between modern nutrition science and India's rich tradition of Ayurveda.

Over the last few years, plant-based diets have gained steady traction in India. Fitness-conscious consumers, professionals managing hectic lifestyles, and even families are increasingly turning to protein supplements to address nutritional gaps. However, one of the most common concerns has been affordability and transparency. Many plant protein powders in the Indian market are priced at a premium, often making them inaccessible for regular use. The Leafy Wellness enters with a clear missionto deliver a genuinely priced, high-quality protein option that combines essential nutrition with holistic wellness.

Why Protein Matters for India

India continues to face a significant "protein gap" Research indicates that a large section of the population consumes less protein than recommended, leading to fatigue, slower recovery after physical activity, and reduced immunity. For vegetarians and those with limited dietary protein sources, supplements play an important role in ensuring daily needs are met.

The Leafy Wellness protein powder addresses this by delivering 23-24 grams of clean plant protein per serving, making it suitable not only for athletes and fitness enthusiasts but also for students, working professionals, and homemakers who want to maintain energy and strength through the day.

A Unique Ayurvedic Blend

What sets The Leafy Wellness apart is its integration of Ayurvedic herbs into a modern protein formulation. Ingredients such as:

* Ashwagandha - Traditionally used as an adaptogen, it is valued for supporting vitality and resilience.

* Shatavari - Known in Ayurveda for its restorative and nourishing properties.

* Tulsi - Celebrated as a natural immunity supporter and stress reliever.

By including these herbs, the protein powder goes beyond muscle nourishment, offering benefits that align with a broader vision of wellness. It reflects the brand's belief that nutrition is not only about building strength but also about maintaining balance and overall well-being.

Clean, Transparent, and Digestive-Friendly

The Leafy Wellness protein is free from added sugar, artificial preservatives, gums, and unnecessary additivesaddressing a major concern for today's informed consumers. To further enhance digestibility, the formulation includes a natural enzyme blend that supports faster absorption and reduces the bloating or discomfort often associated with protein powders.

This clean-label approach ensures that users know exactly what they are consuming. The brand maintains full transparency on its packaging, with every ingredient clearly listed, so consumers can make informed choices.

Affordability Without Compromise

One of the strongest differentiators for The Leafy Wellness is its pricing. By keeping margins fair and focusing on quality sourcing, the brand has been able to offer a product that is both accessible and reliable. This makes high-quality protein supplementation possible for a much larger audience across India, rather than being limited to a niche premium segment.

"Nutrition should never be a privilege," said Nehal Mulki, Founder of The Leafy Wellness. "Our vision is to bring clean, plant-based nutrition rooted in Ayurveda to the modern world. We wanted to create a product that brings together the best of both worldsmodern plant-based protein and ancient Ayurvedic wisdomwhile keeping it affordable. Our aim is to ensure that more people can integrate clean, trustworthy nutrition into their daily lives."

Benefits at a Glance

* Muscle support and recovery with 23-24 grams of protein per scoop.

* Complete Amino Acid Profile - Pea & Brown Rice Blend gives Complete Amino Acid Profile.

* Ayurvedic wellness through adaptogenic and restorative herbs.

* Digestive ease with enzyme support for better absorption.

* Lifestyle-friendly - 100% Natural, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

* Accessible pricing for consistent, long-term use.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Consumers

The Leafy Wellness recognizes that today's consumers are not only health-conscious but also value authenticity. They seek products that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles without hidden compromises. With its thoughtful formulation, the brand is positioned to serve a wide demographicfrom fitness enthusiasts and working professionals to families looking for a simple way to boost nutrition.

Looking Ahead

As part of its launch strategy, The Leafy Wellness products will be made available online, ensuring accessibility across India. The brand plans to gradually expand its offerings while staying true to its guiding principles: affordability, transparency, and quality.

With its entry into the competitive protein supplement category, The Leafy Wellness is not simply introducing another productit is setting a precedent for how clean, authentic, and fairly priced nutrition can become a part of everyday life.

