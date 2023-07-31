The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts expands footprint in South India with the opening of its second hotel in god's own country, Kerala

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts announced the opening of its second hotel in God's Own Country, The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel, further consolidating its presence in Kerala and fortifying its resort portfolio. The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel perfectly complements The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, and builds on the brand's presence in the coastal state, with the two resorts offering very distinctive and unique backwater and beach experiences, completing the much sought after and serenely beautiful Kerala itinerary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVxMc4hjj_Y

A two-hour drive from the Thiruvananthapuram Airport, this picturesque resort is a tiny hamlet perched on the banks of the shimmering Ashtamudi Lake, formed by the confluence of eight lakes, offering a magical backwater experience that flawlessly balances barefoot luxury with rustic charm. Placid, serene waters surrounded by lush greenery and swaying coconut trees create a tranquil atmosphere perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation. Thoughtfully curated experiences unlock the magic and mystery of the locale and offer an enriching cultural immersion into the destination amidst an awe-inspiring setting.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "We are delighted to welcome The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel, an exciting new addition to our brand portfolio. Kerala has historically been one of our key markets and strategically significant to our growth in the region. The resort marks another milestone in our journey as we continue to grow in the most alluring leisure destinations across the country. This expansion is in lockstep with the growing demand from the discerning global leisure traveller to experience meaningful and transformative journeys that are an authentic expression of a region's beauty, heritage and culture."

Commenting on the opening, Dr Ravi Pillai, Chairman, RP Group, said, "I am excited to see our partnership with The Leela brand evolve and I am confident that together we can play a key role in transforming the tourism sector in the region. The coming together of Raviz and The Leela provides the unique opportunity to place Kerala at the heart of global leisure and wellness travel and further reimagine and elevate the high standards of hospitality that exist in the region, with unparalleled levels of luxury and warm and gracious service – both of which The Leela brand is known for."

Integrating the foundational principles of environment and sustainability, the resort is elegantly poised in harmony with local history, evidently enchanting and magnifying the culture and heritage of the destination through inspired design narratives that reference Kerala's rich architectural heritage.

With 93 tastefully appointed rooms that reflect the traditional Nalukettu aesthetic of Kerala, the resort is home to a bevy of accommodations including rooms, suites and experiential houses embodying a historic charm that seamlessly blends the old and the new and serves as a window to the resort's breathtaking natural settings. A charming décor permeates each room; traditional artefacts and furnishings steeped in culture pay homage to the history and culture of the locale. Guests can choose between the Tower Wing or the Heritage Wing or elevate their experience by upgrading to one of the two available private plunge pool villas. The resort also features two unique traditional experiential houses offering the THARAVADU Experience — namely Erattupetta and Anchal — which have a rich history of more than 200 years. Those seeking ultimate luxury can reserve a private getaway with a tranquil backwater cruise on Mahayana, the quaint houseboat that comes with all the comforts of a hotel and is evocative of everything that is quintessentially Kerala.

The resort houses four unique dining venues: Keraleeyam the multi-cuisine restaurant; Portico Café, serving comfort food;Raanthal, the floating dining experience; and Zirkon, the aqua-themed bar. Each venue presents mesmerizing views of the tranquil Ashtamudi Lake and the abundance of nature surrounding it. Fresh produce sourced locally imbues the cuisine with regional flavours, while simple aromas infused with delicate spices create an epicurean delight of incredible sights, flavours, and tastes in everything ranging from delectable authentic Kerala Sadhyas to grand feasts. The highlight on the menu is Fish Nirvana, the resort's very own curated signature recipe, which also has a vegetarian version in Paneer Nirvana.

The resort's Favourite Kerala Ayurveda and Spa interweaves authentic Ayurvedic healing traditions with therapeutic and relaxation treatments that use specially formulated organic blends that soothe the mind, body, and soul. An extensive menu of rejuvenating massages, Ayurveda therapies, and detoxification programmes inspired by traditional techniques ensure an authentic and immersive wellness experience.

Leisure facilities at the resort also include an outdoor swimming pool flanked by azure waters and tropical foliage, for the ultimate lakeside getaway, and a fitness centre equipped with state-of-the-art equipment surrounded by panoramic views.

Whether it is an intimate soiree or grand celebration, the resort offers a selection of inviting spaces for events and meetings of various sizes and types. From traditionally inspired architecture that provides a charming yet elegant setting to tranquil gardens and picturesque lake vistas that offer an enchanting backdrop, every event is infused with local traditions and bespoke services that add a touch of culture, authenticity, and personalization.

Whether you seek solace in tranquility, rejuvenation in wellness journeys, indulgence in distinctive culinary encounters, or exploration in the destination, this hidden paradise invites travelers to truly disconnect and soak in all that is quintessentially Kerala.

To find out more, log on to www.theleela.com/ashtamudi or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

Watch the video here.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2023, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVxMc4hjj_Y

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165567/Leela_Ashtamudi_Raviz_Hotel.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441809/4187986/The_Leela_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor