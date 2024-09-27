The lesser-known benefits of IDFC FIRST Bank Salary Account

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 27: A salary account is a fundamental and essential financial tool for salaried professionals. Beyond the convenience of direct salary credits, a carefully chosen salary account can offer a range of benefits that enhance your financial health and lifestyle. One such account that stands out is the IDFC FIRST Bank salary account. Known for its innovative offerings, this account is designed to provide more than just the basic banking services. In this article, you will explore why opening a salary account with IDFC FIRST Bank is beneficial and uncover eight hidden perks that you might not be aware of.

Why opening a salary account with IDFC FIRST Bank is beneficial?

IDFC FIRST Bank is renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction and its innovative approach to banking. Opening a salary account with IDFC FIRST Bank comes with several benefits. These include higher interest rates, zero balance requirements, seamless digital banking services, and personalised customer support. Additionally, IDFC FIRST Bank's salary account holders enjoy a suite of exclusive privileges and features that cater to their unique financial needs.

Hidden perks of IDFC FIRST Bank salary account

High interest rates on savings

IDFC FIRST Bank offers attractive interest rates with monthly interest credits on salary account balances. This means your money doesn't just sit idly, it grows exponentially! With higher interest rates and monthly interest payment, your savings can multiply significantly over time, providing you with an additional income stream just from maintaining a healthy balance.

Zero balance requirement

Many salary accounts come with stringent minimum balance requirements. However, the IDFC FIRST Bank salary account allows you to enjoy the flexibility of a zero-balance account. This feature ensures that you are not penalised for dipping into your savings, making it an ideal option if you do not prefer to be restricted by balance mandates.

Unlimited free ATM transactions

IDFC FIRST Bank offers unlimited free ATM transactions at any bank's ATM across India. This eliminates the worry of incurring extra charges for accessing your money, providing you with unparalleled convenience, especially when travelling or in emergencies.

Complimentary personal accident insurance

Salary account holders at IDFC FIRST Bank are entitled to complimentary personal accident insurance. This added layer of security ensures that you and your family are financially protected in the unfortunate event of an accident, offering peace of mind without any extra cost.

Air accident cover

As an IDFC FIRST Bank salary account holder, you receive air accident cover in addition to personal accident insurance. This benefit provides a substantial payout in the event of an air accident, ensuring that your loved ones are taken care of even in the most unforeseen circumstances.

Discounts on locker rentals

For those who value the safety of their valuables, IDFC FIRST Bank offers discounts on locker rentals. As a salary account holder, you can avail these discounts, making it more affordable to secure your precious items in a bank locker.

Access to exclusive offers and discounts

You can enjoy access to a range of exclusive offers and discounts. These can include deals on dining, shopping, travel, and more. By leveraging these offers, you can significantly save on your regular expenses, enhancing your lifestyle without stretching your budget.

Priority customer service

IDFC FIRST Bank places a strong emphasis on customer service. You are given priority service, ensuring that your banking needs are addressed promptly and efficiently. This means shorter wait times and more personalised assistance, making your banking experience smooth and hassle-free.

Additional benefits

* As a Classic Plus or Platinum Plus salary account holder, you enjoy exclusive benefits like:

* TimesPrime membership for 1 year on the first salary credit above 25K

* Swiggy One Flagship membership, renewed every quarter based on 3 months of regular salary credits

* Amazon Prime membership, renewed every quarter based on 3 months of regular salary credits & Standing Instructions (MF SIP/ EMI/ CC Payments)

* Please note that terms and conditions are applicable.

Conclusion

A salary account is much more than just an account where you receive your monthly salary. With IDFC FIRST Bank, it becomes a gateway to a host of benefits that can enhance your financial well-being and lifestyle. From high interest rates and zero balance requirements to complimentary insurance and exclusive discounts, the hidden perks of the IDFC FIRST Bank salary account are designed to provide you with exceptional value. By choosing IDFC FIRST Bank, you not only secure a reliable banking partner but also unlock opportunities to grow and protect your wealth effortlessly.

