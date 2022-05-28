The Lubrizol Corporation's FlowGuard Plus App wins the Best Influencer Marketing Platform Award at Customer FEST Leadership Award 2022

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc, inventors and the largest manufacturers of CPVC compound worldwide have won the Best Influencer Marketing Platform Award for its unique FlowGuard® Plus App at the 15th Edition of the Customer FEST Leadership Awards 2022.

The award was received by Pooja Shetty, Head Marketing and Communication - South Asia, TempRite® Lubrizol along with the TempRite® India team.

The Customer FEST Leadership Awards is conceived and managed by KamiKaze, a leading B2B conference organizer. Renowned industry veterans from leading organizations across the country including American Express, ABSLI, Kotak Mahindra, Edelweiss, Zendesk amongst others were part of the jury to pin down the revolutionary marketing initiatives spanned across digital, CRM, customer loyalty, influencer marketing and channel marketing segments.

The Customer FEST Leadership Awards 2022 witnessed the participation across a sector which includes banking, insurance, auto, healthcare, piping, digital home entertainment, etc.

Award-winning Lubrizol FlowGuard® Plus App offers plumbers an opportunity to learn new plumbing skills and receive certifications, network with other plumbers, improve their soft and business skills, get business opportunities, and earn rewards each time they engage in any activity on the app, truly empowering the plumber community who are the backbone of the plumbing ecosystem in India.

Not only this, but the app has also provided insurance of Rs 2.5 lakhs to the plumbers who registered themselves. This gesture has gone a long way in enhancing the lives of these plumbers and their families.

FlowGuard® Plus App garnered 26 million+ impressions through its integrated campaign on World Plumbing Day in 2022, with more than 70K downloads.

Commenting on the app, Binay Agrawal, Business Head - TempRite®, Lubrizol - India said, "FlowGuard® Plus app is driving the upskilling of plumber communities across regions, bringing a significant difference to their lives. Built-in training modules, video tutorials, and networking with community plumbers at a massive scale through FlowGuard® Plus app helps in providing superior work opportunities to plumbers and reducing the skill gap in the country. We further foresee engaging with more than 1 lakh plumbers through the app by 2023 and build an ecosystem to cherish."

A pioneer in CPVC plumbing systems since 1960, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc and FlowGuard® Plus CPVC facilitate reliable access to clean drinking water to millions of homes and offices and till date have been instrumental in delivering safer water to over 200 million citizens in South Asia. Currently, Lubrizol is focusing on introducing advanced water management solutions in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor