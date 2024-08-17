The Madan Brothers, Sharad and Naresh, Are Pleased to Announce the Opening of Their New Restaurant, Noor by Khubani, in Noida

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17: Noida's social scene is about to get a major upgrade. The House of Khubani recently unveiled its latest gem: Noor by Khubani. If you thought their Delhi venues were the pinnacle of grandeur, think again. Having already mastered the hospitality industry, this new outlet isn't just a space; it's an empire of luxury. With a colossal 20,000 sq ft canvas nestled in the Gardens Galleria, with intricate mosaics and majestic arches. Khubani's next chapter "Noor by Khubani" is set to surpass all expectations.

Upon stepping inside, you'll find yourself in a Moroccan wonderlandno passport or visa required! Noor by Khubani's design reflects Moroccan charm with arched doorways and windows that echo traditional styles. The interiors burst with bold colors like fuchsia and royal blue, contrasted by soothing desert hues. Rough stucco walls and smooth silken tapestries add texture, while vibrant accent walls and intricate rugs create an atmosphere of exotic elegance. This isn't just a dining experience; it's a royal culinary journey that Sharad and Naresh Madan, the visionary founders, envisioned as more than a mere event spacethey've crafted an exceptional experience.

As Sharad Madan, Co-Founder and Director, affirms that The idea behind Noor by Khubani was to bring a distinctive blend of sophistication and allure to Noida and infuse the enchanting essence of Khubani into the city, creating a premier destination for those seeking truly extraordinary experiences.

This exquisite venue doesn't just promise an ambiance of grandeur; it delivers a gastronomic journey worthy of royalty. Expertly curated by a team of skilled chefs, the menu is a chef kiss. (No pun intended) with Jujeh Kebab, a Persian masterpiece, this dish combines succulent kebabs with saffron aioli and sumac onions, straight from the heart of Persia or the 1 Meter Long Lamb Adana or the Plancha River Sole a Spanish-inspired fish dish offering a delightful fusion of textures and flavors.

Noor by Khubani is a sensory delight. The stunning decor, savor tantalizing aromas, all while experiencing live performances from Sufi Nights and Comedy/Circus Nights to Bollywood Nights and Commercial & Club Nights, Noor offers a vibrant array of events. Also, who says luxury can't be fun? Noor by Khubani includes a bowling alley too, open from 12 PM to 8 PM. It's perfect for family fun or a casual hangout with a touch of Moroccan flair.

Naresh Madan, Co-Founder and Director, emphasizes, "Our vision for Noor by Khubani was to craft a space where every event, whether intimate or grand, delivers an unforgettable experience. With its cozy lounges, vibrant bar areas, and expansive halls ideal for weddings and high-profile gatherings, Noor by Khubani is designed to make a lasting impression."

So, if you haven't already ditched your plans and booked a reservation to check out Noor by Khubani, consider this as your official invitation.

Noor by Khubani

Address: Building No 105, Plot No A2 Ground Floor, Garden Galleria, Sector 38A, Noida

Operation Timings: 12:00 PM to 01:30 AM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noorbykhubani

Contact Number for Reservations: +91 80 6916 8855

Trust us, your social life will thank you!

