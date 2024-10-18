The made-in-India brand 'Beauty Garage Professional' wins ET Business Leaders 2024 Award for transforming India's hair care industry

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Beauty Garage Professional, a leading Made-in-India brand revolutionizing the hair care industry, has been recognized at the ET Business Leaders Awards 2024, receiving the prestigious title of True Made-in-India Hair Care Brand Transforming the Industry. This accolade reaffirms the brand's commitment to revolutionizing the sector by offering safe, innovative, and high-performance products that cater to the diverse hair care needs of Indian consumers.

Founded in 2017 by Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria, Beauty Garage Professional has disrupted the market by providing an Indian alternative in a domain previously dominated by international products. The brand's rise has been meteoric, driven by its relentless focus on quality, safety, and technological advancement.

Mahesh Ravaria, Co-founder and CEO of Beauty Garage Professional stated, "This recognition from ET Business Leaders 2024 is a testament to our mission of delivering world-class, Made-in-India products that redefine hair care. It motivates us to continue innovating and setting new benchmarks in the industry,"

Since its inception, the brand has grown at an impressive rate of 60% annually, expanding its presence to over 5,000 salons nationwide and establishing a robust distribution network of 100+ partners. Beauty Garage Professional currently boasts a diverse portfolio of 110 SKUs and continues to set the standard for hair care innovation and excellence in the market.

In addition to the ET Business Leaders Award, Beauty Garage Professional was recently named Best Manufacturer of Hair Care Products at the National Feather Awards 2024 and was recognized in Entrepreneurs Today's 40 Under 40 list for 2024, further cementing its position as a leader in the hair care industry.

About Beauty Garage Professional

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field Professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products in more than 32 countries. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R&D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, and collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centered around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering Professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

Website: https://beautygarage.com/about-us/

