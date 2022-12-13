The names of Top 10 Inspiring Personalities of the year 2022 declared by Fame Finders

The commendable capacity to thrive in adversity and the power to motivate others to grow and reach success makes a person an inspiration. Today, Fame Finders Media honours and brings out the motivating success journeys of the top 10 inspiring personalities of the year 2022, who are the "champions" of their industries.

1. Dr KUILJEIT UPPAAL- Image Scientist, Impact Strategist & CEO - KREA

Dr Kuiljeit Uppaal is the World's First Image Scientist, an internationally awarded Impact Strategist, and the recipient of the 'Genius Polymath' honour for being an image scientist, aviator, educationist, author, entrepreneur and creative director. She is the recipient of several national and international awards for excellence in the world of innovation, education and social impact, including the prestigious Karmaveer Chakra Award by the United Nations and iCongo, World Innovation Award - Hall of Fame Honour, Bharat Kirti Award, Shiksha Bharati Award amongst others.

As an office bearer of multiple women organizations worldwide, as well as the WICCI National President for Life Skills, and the ALL India Chairperson for Image Management, she works towards bringing about policies and creating a robust ecosystem for the empowerment of youth and women. She mentors professionals and trains organizations in Persona & Image Management, Corporate & Life Skills.

2. Dr THEJO KUMARI AMUDALA -Social Activist, Author & Business Entrepreneur

She is the Taj Mrs Universe winner 2022 and has recently been awarded the Dadasahep Phalke Icon Award for the year 2022. She is a social activist in Tobacco Control, Aids Awareness, and helping weaker Sections in villages regarding illiteracy, Animal Save, and Child Save. She has also distributed food and clothing in the COVID-19 situation to the needy.

Her extensive list of awards includes the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award, Abdul Kalam Excellence Award, Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose Award. The Indian Government has recognized her efforts and awarded her the Rashtriya Gourav Award, Rashtriya Prerana Award, Bharath Gourav Award, Nari Samman Award, and Mahatma Gandhi Excellence Award. Mahatma Gandhi International Noble Peace Award, Jawaharlal Nehru Global Peace Award, Indira Gandhi International Seva Rathna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award, Mother Theresa Humanity Award, Sarojini Naidu International Award, Dr Br Ambedkar National Award, Dr Rajendra Prasad Award, Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award, Ravindra Nath Tagore Literary Pride Award, Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Award, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Award, Bharath Bhushan Award, Real Life Super Hero Award Received from United Nations. She is the Real Inspiration, many are Inspired by her achievements.

3. Dr HARISHANKAR - Cancer surgeon & professor

Dr Harishankar Shukla is a renowned name in the industry who has dedicated his life to healing his patients. Early in his career as a doctor, Dr Shukla joined Banaras Hindu University. Even after 16 years of his retirement in 2006 from Sir Sundarlal Hospital, also known as AIIMS, Purvanchal, Dr Harishankar Shukla continues to provide medical care and service to patients along with farming and social services.

After he retired from BHU, Dr Harishankar Shukla treated various cancer patients across the globe.

He organizes medical camps twice a week in his village, which depicts his dedication to his service. Apart from serving the patients, Dr Shukla also acquaints them about government schemes for their empowerment.

4. DR OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA - Physician, Author & Social Activist

Dr Omkar Prasad Baidya, MBBS, MD, PhD, is a physician cum faculty in a Medical Institute. He has completed certifications from Harvard Medical School, John Hopkins, ACG, ACC, ACPM, etc, and more than 300 universities, academies, societies, and academies worldwide.

He has published books on universal ethics, world peace, morality, human virtues, and moral philosophy. According to him, human virtues, morality, and universal ethics can play important roles in shaping human lives and also promote world peace. In one of his books, he mentioned that world peace is a function of human morality.

He also received many awards, namely - BR. AMBEDKAR NATIONAL AWARD, BR Ambedkar international award, Mahatma Gandhi Nobel peace award, nelson Mandela noble peace award, Bharat Bhushan award, Bharat sree award, Bharat Vibhushan award, and many more national and international awards.

5. Dr PARIN SOMANI - Educator, TEDx Speaker, Motivational Speaker and Author

Illustrating words through her actions and becoming a global societal role model, Dr Parin Somani has carried out immense humanitarian work for the betterment of global societies. She aims to create positive global change despite encountering life-threatening health challenges.

Dr Parin Somani is an Educator, TEDx Speaker, International Motivational Speaker, Author, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Multi-International Award Winner. She has delivered 255+ talks at National and International webinars and has achieved Seven Doctorate degrees and has been recognized five times in the World Book of Records, and twice in the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Karnataka Book of Records, Golden World Book of Records and Bharath Book of Records. Dr Parin Somani has published 41+ educational papers, newspaper articles, and 19 books and has been featured in 100+ videos and 177+ newspapers/ books for her excellent societal contribution.

6. LOKENDRA MAHAVAR - Sociologist

Lokendra Mahavar is an M.A. (Sociology) MSW (Masters of Social Work) from M.D.S. University, Ajmer, Experienced Sociologist working in the area of Social Development, Project Planning and Project Implementation, Education, Sanitation, Water, Livelihood, Capacity Building, Training, and Health.

He is the Social Safeguard Expert at L.E.A. Associates South Asia Private Limited and specializes in providing need-based support on the Implementation of Community Development programs, ensuring the early integration of social risk/impact consideration.

He supervises and monitors the plans related to social impacts and manages the assignment and execution of the social impact assessment perspective in close collaboration with the project development teams.

He is presently working on three projects, namely - Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (CPRR), Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project (CKICP), Himachal Pradesh State Road Transformation Project (HPSRTP).

7. SHRADDHA AGGARWAL - Business, Success, and Image Coach

Shraddha is a certified Business, Success, and Image Coach with trainable Soft Skills. She has over 2 decades of immense experience in the fields of Art, Education, Beauty, Fashion, Travel, and Photography. She is passionate about working with women entrepreneurs in helping them build profitable businesses. She learned how to fight her own battles to achieve her dreams while still maintaining a happy family and work life. Along with helping women to improve their business skills, she helps them become financially independent.

She inspires women to be the best version of themselves and not give up their passion and purpose in life. She was awarded the "Best Woman Coach of 2021". She strongly believes that being open-minded to continuous learning will lead to success, happiness, and freedom that one deserves and desires in life.

8. SONU PRASAD - Founder of Supercoachtalks

Supercoachtalks is a platform that helps people transform and find their hidden power and capacities to excel in their lives. Initially, he started his career as a photographer and cinematographer, but his later realization and intellectuality have made him move forward towards a new role in his life as a life coach.

He motivates people to slay in business, studies, and personal development. He has been a co-author of a best-selling book named - Speak to Shine. He is a founder member of ICF, the Indian coaching federation, and has also been awarded as young coach of the year in the India coaching Awards 2021, which itself is a prestigious moment and an achievement to be proud of.

9. SOMYA TURLAPATI - Founder of SoulfulSuccess

Sowmya Turlapati is the founder of SoulfulSuccess, a personal development & transformation brand aiming to help women live a life of true freedom and happiness. The mission of this brand is to empower every woman to become the queen of her life in all ways. Sowmya has herself faced multiple issues ranging from mental, emotional, physical and financial trauma.

She rose like a phoenix from all setbacks and completely transformed herself. All this was possible with her faith in her mentors, surrender and faith in the process and the will power to transform her life no matter what. She is a certified life coach and women empowerment coach helping to heal and empower themselves.

She has helped many women to heal from relationship trauma and restart their life with clarity and confidence and live happy fulfilled life.

10. CA (Dr) SHANKAR GHANSAHAMDAS ANDANI - Founder, M/S. Saai and Company

CA Shankar Ghansahamdas Andani is a chartered accountant by profession. With his knowledge and skills, he has been appointed as an income tax and GST consultant of Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Shirdi for the last 15 years. And tax consultant of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation for the last 16 years.

Now, CA Shankar Ghansahamdas Andani is the founder of - M/S. SAAI AND COMPANY, which comes under RBI Empanelled "Category " I." State Level cooperative Department has also impaneled the firm with "Category " A-1."

He has also been awarded the best CA for the year 2022 from OASIS world records, Bhartiya Seva Ratna Award by the Global Scholar Foundation, and has been selected for 100 Powerful Personalities 2022 By Glantor X Media.

This campaign Top 10 Inspiring Personalities of the Year 2022 has been managed by team Fame Finders Media. Many more campaigns are yet to be executed in the coming months. Stay tuned for timely updates about further campaigns. Visit us at or contact us at +91 9718750379 or manoj@famefinders.in or

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor