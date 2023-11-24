The NCPA Announces Smirnoff Lemon Pop as their 'Celebration Partner' for its International Jazz Festival's Curated Experience

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: The NCPA is delighted to kickstart yet another anticipated edition of its International Jazz Festival. The festival's grand return promises an electrifying line-up of artistes who are recognized for their mastery in jazz music. The three-day event from the 24th of November to the 26th of November, will get Mumbai concert-goers groove to live performances by esteemed Grammy and Emmy-nominated international performers. To elevate the holistic experience, the NCPA joins hand with Smirnoff Lemon Pop as its 'celebration partner' for a crafted Jazz Garden, that offers access to drinks, appetizers, and the exciting opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the performing artistes.

The transformed Tata Garden, amid palm trees overlooking the Arabian Sea, will be opened from 5 p.m to 11 p.m. on all three days. Alongside enjoying some fine jazz, the audience can unwind with pre-show cocktails, savour unlimited delectable bites during the interval, and get a rare chance to engage in intimate post-show conversations with the incredible artistes performing at the International Jazz Festival. Guests who have purchased the tickets to the festival can exclusively avail the collective music and Jazz Garden experience at Rs. 2,000 per person and Rs. 3,000 per couple. The event promises a weekend of unmatched music and unlimited celebrations.

The International Jazz Festival 2023 is excited to welcome back Thilo Wolf, whose exceptional performance captivated the festival's audience in the previous year. Thilo Wolf and his remarkable band are all set to enrapture the audience again with his musical prowess. The illustrious Thilo Wolf Big Band, graced by the mesmerizing Johanna Iser, the virtuoso Torsten Goods, and Florian Buhrich, is set to create an extraordinary musical experience. But the excitement doesn't stop there; the lineup also includes the sensational Emmet Cohen, featuring Benny Benack III. The last day of the festival will see Alfredo Rodriguez Trio weave a tapestry of sounds followed by American jazz singer Jane Monheit Quintet; collectively curating an unmatched evening of jazz.

