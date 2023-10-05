The Piyush Kukreja Show Returns: Hindi's #1 Marketing Podcast - Now on YouTube, Apple Podcast, Spotify & More

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 5: The podcasting world is set to be illuminated once again as "The Piyush Kukreja Show" announces the release of its much-anticipated Season 3. With its roots tracing back to August 2018, this pioneering Hindi podcast has carved a niche for itself in the realm of digital marketing, AI, content creation, and digital entrepreneurship.

When Piyush Kukreja first embarked on this podcasting journey, he tapped into an uncharted territory - there was no other Hindi podcast focusing on marketing. The realization came as a surprise, but it also underscored the importance and potential of his endeavor.

Fast forward to March 2020, and the show had already made waves with the release of its second season. Demonstrating unparalleled dedication, Piyush delivered 60 episodes in a staggering 60 days. And if one were to factor in his Instagram Live sessions and guest appearances on other podcasts, that number would soar to an impressive 100 episodes in just two months. The season culminated in July 2020 with a special episode featuring the renowned digital marketing guru, Neil Patel.

Now, as the curtains rise on Season 3, listeners are in for a treat. The initial episodes promise a lineup of illustrious guests, including industry stalwarts like Arjun Vaidya, Janhvi Singh, Avi Arya, Shreya Jaiswal, Nikhil Chandwani, Krishna Arora, Aryan Anurag, Pranav Jha, Sourabh Goyal, Sarthok Singh, and Sourabh Rana among others.

But that's not all. In a first for the show, Season 3 will be available in both video and audio formats. Fans can tune into the visual experience on YouTube or indulge in the audio episodes on popular platforms like Apple Podcast, Spotify, and ten other podcast listening apps.

Piyush Kukreja, the visionary behind the show, expressed his excitement about the new season, "From D2C to content creation to the nuances of digital entrepreneurship, we're delving deep into every facet of the digital world. Our aim remains to educate, inspire, and drive innovation in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

With a legacy of breaking barriers and setting benchmarks, "The Piyush Kukreja Show" is all set to redefine podcasting standards yet again. Season 3 beckons, and it promises to be a roller-coaster ride of insights, inspirations, and illuminations.

Launched in August 2018, "The Piyush Kukreja Show" is a trailblazing Hindi podcast that delves into the intricacies of digital marketing, AI, content creation, and digital entrepreneurship. With a commitment to quality content and a passion for innovation, the show has consistently set new benchmarks in the podcasting industry.

