The Positive Impacts Of Pariksha Pe Charcha – A Movement By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], January 23: Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual event since 2018, features Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, teachers, and parents to share stress-free exam tips, with 3.5 crore participation confirmed through online registration. This year record- 3.5 crore participation from students, teachers and parents is confirmed through online registration.

Students all around the country now look to Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) as a source of inspiration. Exam stress is one of the most important issues facing students today, and this interactive program tackles it. In order to create a pleasant atmosphere around tests and education, PM Modi engages with kids, parents, and instructors directly through open dialogue, sincere counsel, and relevant anecdotes.

Students get the confidence they need to take on obstacles, think positively, and learn efficient time management techniques. Additionally, PPC promotes a change in parenting and teaching methods by encouraging candid dialogue and emotional support when studying for tests. By tackling issues like peer pressure, professional choices, and mental health, the program develops a generation that is resiliently able to face life’s obstacles.

Additionally, PPC offers insightful advice on parenting techniques, encouraging parents to establish trust and have honest conversations with their kids. PM Modi gives parents useful tools to effectively educate their children by tackling typical issues like peer pressure, time management, and job choices.

Additionally, PPC encourages parents to work together with educators and the community to promote holistic development by fostering a sense of shared responsibility. Beyond the classroom, the program inspires parents to be active participants in their children’s development, assisting them in becoming self-assured, well-rounded adults.

PM Modi highlights the need of parents taking a sympathetic and understanding stance through his open and sincere conversation. He advises families to concentrate on fostering their child’s hobbies and strengths rather than placing unreasonable demands on them.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is not just an event but a movement that uplifts young minds, empowering them to shape their careers confidently and break free from exam-related anxieties. It is a step towards a future where students thrive in their journey of learning and growth.

