The Pride of India Awards recognise 54 outstanding individuals in the business and social sectors
By PNN | Published: November 8, 2023 10:49 AM2023-11-08T10:49:21+5:302023-11-08T10:50:03+5:30
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Fifty-four individuals and organisations were presented with the prestigious Pride of India Awards for their ...
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Fifty-four individuals and organisations were presented with the prestigious Pride of India Awards for their exceptional achievements in the fields of business, entrepreneurship and social work. The awards were presented to the worthy recipients at a grand function at the YMCA Club in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.
Vejalpur MLA Amit Thakar, Thakkarbapa Nagar MLA Kanchanben Radadiya, Swaroop Ranjan Mishra of Mediheal Group, Varun Patel of NG Group, and Col. (retired) PK Panda were among the esteemed guests who graced the awards ceremony. Singer and actor Arvind Vegda, State BJP Youth Wing President Prashant Korat, and Convenor of Gujarat BJP’s Cultural Cell Janak Thakkar were also present at the special evening.
The state of Gujarat, known for its immense contributions to entrepreneurship and business, was the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event. The Pride of India, led by President Maharshi Desai and Vice President Bhavesh Dave, has consistently endeavoured to promote the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in the state.
Over the past eight years, the organisation has been recognising and encouraging individuals who have achieved the extraordinary. Until now, over 200 prominent personalities who have brought glory to the nation with their remarkable business acumen or outstanding social initiatives have been honoured with awards
This year’s Pride of India Awards ceremony was a celebration of excellence dedicated to those who have not only excelled in their respective businesses but have also made significant contributions to society.
The individuals and organisations who were honoured with The Pride of India Awards this year are:
1: Alka Vyas – Dabangg Lady of India
2: Dr. Akshay Rawal – Research Scientist Ayurveda
3: Anand Maheshwari – Astrology and Vastu Consultant
4: Dr. Bina Gajjar – Clinical Psychotherapist
5: Bhupendrasinh Zala – BZ Group
6: Darshana Raoji – Makeup Artist
7: Dhvani Emmanuel – Kathak Exponent
8: Dhawal Raval – Chartered Accountant
9: Dinesh Vyas – Anandimano Vadlo
10: The YMCA International Centre – Luxurious Club
11: DW Dastawejwala.com Service – Legal Document Service Provider
12: Dr. Fenil Shah – MD Psychiatrist
13: Gagan Goswami – Founder and Director, Heritage Infraspace
14: Hemal Shah – Social worker
15: Himanshu Desai – ChatGPT and AI Expert
16: Hardik Sheth – Vishal Furniture
17: Indrajeetsinh Zala – Katosan State Royal Family
18: Janaki Patel – Wedding and Event Planner Event Culture
19: Jatin Sadhu – Ambassador of Indian Culture on the International
20: Jiya Shailesh Parmar – Managing Director – JK Motors
21: Khush Bhatt – Cyber Security Expert and CISA Certified
22: Kartik Soni – Swara Group
23. Late Sheela Agarwal – Social Activist from Odisha
24: Manish Kapadia – Entrepreneur
25: Mahesh Makwana – Real Estate Marketing Expert
26: Mr. Mehul Soni – Numerologist and Face Reading Expert
27: Mayur Chauhan – Singer
28: Malav Pandit – Helping Hand From Own Pocket
29: Nayan Raval – Founder, Gujarat Printers Dictionary
30: Nareshkumar Chavda – CEO – Globayan Immigration Corporation
31: Dr. Nirmit Bhatt – Life Style Mentor and Pain Management Expert
32: Nikita Thakar – Fashion Designer – Sivi The Bespoke Boutique
33: Prabhas Agrawal – Agrawal Graphite Industries
34: Preeti Bhatia – Jewellery Designer
35: Dr. Purvi Patel – MD Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist
36: Dr. Pratik Trivedi – Academic and Political Analyst
37: Rakesh Goswami – NRI/NRG and Scientist
38: Raspberry Digital Pvt Ltd – Creative Branding Agency
39: Roop Dyes and Intermediates – Chemical and Dyes Company
40: RK Patel – IntraAction Electronics
41: Shri Medical Education – Overseas Medical Education Consultant
42: Santvan Disabled Development Board – Helping Divyang Jan (Specially-abled)
43: Swastik Jadeja – DFO, Ahmedabad, Fire and Emergency Services Department
44: Dr. Sadhna D Dubey – Faculty of Law
45: Satish Hirpara – Founder and CEO Aveg Group
46: Saurabh Panchal – Your E-Locker by Webbell Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
47: Smita Shah D’Souza – Smit Foundation
48: Tanvi Rathod – Mrs. Universe Generosity
49: Tejash Pujara – Platonic Services Pvt. Ltd.
50: Vimax Crop Science Ltd. – Agricultural Science
51: Dr. Vinod Sahni – CEO – Orjavi Organisation & Dharma-Zone Pvt. Ltd.
52: Vishal and Trupti Zaveri – Finance and Entrepreneurship
53: Zen Eco Homes – Water Free Urinal
54: Pankti Sheth – Pankti Kitchen Safe
www.theprideofindia.com
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app