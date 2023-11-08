The Pride of India Awards recognise 54 outstanding individuals in the business and social sectors

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Fifty-four individuals and organisations were presented with the prestigious Pride of India Awards for their exceptional achievements in the fields of business, entrepreneurship and social work. The awards were presented to the worthy recipients at a grand function at the YMCA Club in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Vejalpur MLA Amit Thakar, Thakkarbapa Nagar MLA Kanchanben Radadiya, Swaroop Ranjan Mishra of Mediheal Group, Varun Patel of NG Group, and Col. (retired) PK Panda were among the esteemed guests who graced the awards ceremony. Singer and actor Arvind Vegda, State BJP Youth Wing President Prashant Korat, and Convenor of Gujarat BJP’s Cultural Cell Janak Thakkar were also present at the special evening.

The state of Gujarat, known for its immense contributions to entrepreneurship and business, was the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event. The Pride of India, led by President Maharshi Desai and Vice President Bhavesh Dave, has consistently endeavoured to promote the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in the state.

Over the past eight years, the organisation has been recognising and encouraging individuals who have achieved the extraordinary. Until now, over 200 prominent personalities who have brought glory to the nation with their remarkable business acumen or outstanding social initiatives have been honoured with awards

This year’s Pride of India Awards ceremony was a celebration of excellence dedicated to those who have not only excelled in their respective businesses but have also made significant contributions to society.

The individuals and organisations who were honoured with The Pride of India Awards this year are:

1: Alka Vyas – Dabangg Lady of India

2: Dr. Akshay Rawal – Research Scientist Ayurveda

3: Anand Maheshwari – Astrology and Vastu Consultant

4: Dr. Bina Gajjar – Clinical Psychotherapist

5: Bhupendrasinh Zala – BZ Group

6: Darshana Raoji – Makeup Artist

7: Dhvani Emmanuel – Kathak Exponent

8: Dhawal Raval – Chartered Accountant

9: Dinesh Vyas – Anandimano Vadlo

10: The YMCA International Centre – Luxurious Club

11: DW Dastawejwala.com Service – Legal Document Service Provider

12: Dr. Fenil Shah – MD Psychiatrist

13: Gagan Goswami – Founder and Director, Heritage Infraspace

14: Hemal Shah – Social worker

15: Himanshu Desai – ChatGPT and AI Expert

16: Hardik Sheth – Vishal Furniture

17: Indrajeetsinh Zala – Katosan State Royal Family

18: Janaki Patel – Wedding and Event Planner Event Culture

19: Jatin Sadhu – Ambassador of Indian Culture on the International

20: Jiya Shailesh Parmar – Managing Director – JK Motors

21: Khush Bhatt – Cyber Security Expert and CISA Certified

22: Kartik Soni – Swara Group

23. Late Sheela Agarwal – Social Activist from Odisha

24: Manish Kapadia – Entrepreneur

25: Mahesh Makwana – Real Estate Marketing Expert

26: Mr. Mehul Soni – Numerologist and Face Reading Expert

27: Mayur Chauhan – Singer

28: Malav Pandit – Helping Hand From Own Pocket

29: Nayan Raval – Founder, Gujarat Printers Dictionary

30: Nareshkumar Chavda – CEO – Globayan Immigration Corporation

31: Dr. Nirmit Bhatt – Life Style Mentor and Pain Management Expert

32: Nikita Thakar – Fashion Designer – Sivi The Bespoke Boutique

33: Prabhas Agrawal – Agrawal Graphite Industries

34: Preeti Bhatia – Jewellery Designer

35: Dr. Purvi Patel – MD Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist

36: Dr. Pratik Trivedi – Academic and Political Analyst

37: Rakesh Goswami – NRI/NRG and Scientist

38: Raspberry Digital Pvt Ltd – Creative Branding Agency

39: Roop Dyes and Intermediates – Chemical and Dyes Company

40: RK Patel – IntraAction Electronics

41: Shri Medical Education – Overseas Medical Education Consultant

42: Santvan Disabled Development Board – Helping Divyang Jan (Specially-abled)

43: Swastik Jadeja – DFO, Ahmedabad, Fire and Emergency Services Department

44: Dr. Sadhna D Dubey – Faculty of Law

45: Satish Hirpara – Founder and CEO Aveg Group

46: Saurabh Panchal – Your E-Locker by Webbell Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

47: Smita Shah D’Souza – Smit Foundation

48: Tanvi Rathod – Mrs. Universe Generosity

49: Tejash Pujara – Platonic Services Pvt. Ltd.

50: Vimax Crop Science Ltd. – Agricultural Science

51: Dr. Vinod Sahni – CEO – Orjavi Organisation & Dharma-Zone Pvt. Ltd.

52: Vishal and Trupti Zaveri – Finance and Entrepreneurship

53: Zen Eco Homes – Water Free Urinal

54: Pankti Sheth – Pankti Kitchen Safe

