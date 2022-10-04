The realities of an Instagram influencer Rajesh Kumar

October 4: Instagram is one of the hottest social media environments. You become an Instagram influencer based on people actually wanting to follow you. Popularity has to be earned. That’s not easy. Rajesh Kumar is a case in point about how real Instagram influencers work.

The name of the game for any Instagram influencer is “consistency”. This is not a guessing game. An Instagram influencer is in effect a news source. You need to know your market, and you also need to be able to focus on items of current interest.

For example; your information has to be both current and different. You can’t simply “recite” information in mainstream media. Your coverage needs to be interesting and very well presented.

Instagram influencers tend to be specialists in specific areas. Rajesh Kumar’s area of expertise is in the Indian media market. His major area of interest is Bollywood, a huge market with many different celebrities, and a gigantic audience of enthusiastic followers.

This is a particularly demanding environment. A huge audience with a truly vast range of products wants to know everything. The demand for information is gigantic and endless. If you’re somehow getting the impression that being an Instagram influencer in this area and meeting this demand is a bit difficult, you’re quite right.

This is where expertise and being an Instagram influencer meet. Rajesh Kumar’s expertise is based on experience and knowledge of the market. Rajesh is well-known in India himself and has many contacts within the Bollywood environment.

That’s like a critical advantage. It’s quite common for newbies on Instagram to try to cover celebrities, movies, and other related subjects, and fail miserably. The bottom line here is that you really do need to know what you’re talking about.

In the publicity-hungry world of Bollywood, Instagram is a major deal. Social media plays a huge part in media marketing, particularly in tech-savvy India. If you’re an Instagram influencer, you’re a valuable commodity in the market itself. That means that both the market and the audience are extremely fussy about the quality of information.

This is where Rajesh Kumar excels. He produces a very large amount of reliable information regularly for his followers. He must be doing something right because he has 440,000 followers at the moment. That is not an easy audience to get, let alone on that scale.

The simple fact is that Rajesh is delivering exactly what the market wants and needs. He does all the production for his Instagram posts and ensures a good presentation for his audience. This is a true quality issue, and it’s the huge difference between real Instagram influencers and wannabe Instagram influencers. Check out his work and learn from an expert.

