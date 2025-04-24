New Delhi [India], April 24: In this age of generative AI, the meaning of SEO has changed completely. It is no longer a keyword research game, as it used to be. SEO specialists had to optimize for On-Page and technical SEO to win the SEO competition, but the trends have changed now, and it relies on other factors. Content Spotlight, a Generative Engine Optimization agency, studies these trends now and then and comes up with solutions to stay alive in the digital competition.

In the era of search generative experience, there are various trends and changes that agencies need to keep up with. Citations hold much prominence in this new age of search generative optimization. These citations should be relevant, as search engines favour citations with references to industry leaders. This way, websites can improve demonstrable experience, authority, and trust and improve E-E-A-T.

Not only do websites need to stand tall and have a good mention in the standard search engines, but they also need massive traffic from organic sources. Content Spotlight, a credible content and SEO agency, recommends sources that are more referenced and have a mention on social media platforms and generative search engines. Social media presence on platforms like X, Meta, LinkedIn, and YouTube is increasingly becoming important as they hold the key to optimization on all platforms, including websites, from which the generative search engines can pull the data.

Voice search is also a new trend in 2025, where searchers rely on reciting something verbally rather than typing something. This saves time, and mobile phones or small tablets are used to get instant search results for their queries. To optimize for Voice Search, Content Spotlight, a trusted SEO firm, recommends creating posts with long-tail keywords filled with structured data, FAQS, and easy-to-understand language to improve visibility and come up in search results.

