The Role of Publicly Listed Companies in Facilitating Government Services Abroad

With the increasing global trend of outsourcing public service tasks, private firms are playing a more prominent role in assisting governments with essential services such as visa processing, consular operations, and citizen support. Companies like BLS International have become integral to the smooth functioning of these services beyond national borders.

As countries delegate administrative responsibilities, the delivery of visa and passport services, biometric data collection, and document validation is being reshaped by partnerships with private entities. These firms contribute to the infrastructure that supports international mobility and diplomatic engagement.

One example of this evolution is BLS International, a tech-driven service provider. Initially contracted in 2005 to support a European embassy in New Delhi, the company has since grown significantly, establishing operations in more than 70 countries. Today, it supports various foreign ministries and diplomatic outposts in managing diverse citizen-facing services.

The company’s foundational contracts in Europe provided the momentum to expand its scope. By the late 2000s, BLS International was working with Indian missions in countries like Sudan, Kuwait, and Russia. In the years that followed, it extended its reach across North America, the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and later the Asia-Pacific region. A notable development came in 2016 when Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded the company a €175 million contract, highlighting its expanding capabilities in outsourced consular functions.

Beyond international engagements, BLS International has also supported domestic e-governance efforts in India. It oversees more than 2,100 Seva Kendras in Punjab, providing digital public services to local citizens. Its offerings now go beyond visa applications, covering services like mobile biometric capture, travel insurance facilitation, and biometric enrollment.

Acquisitions have been a key part of the company’s expansion strategy. These include acquiring Starfin India Pvt. Ltd. in 2018, followed by the $15.4 million purchase of Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. in 2022. In 2024, the acquisition of iDATA—valued at around €80 million—marked another major step, extending its services into 15 additional countries and supporting government operations in Italy, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

As of 2024, BLS International continues to handle a wide range of government functions across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Its listing on India’s stock exchanges underscores the growing role of private companies in bridging public administration and cross-border mobility.