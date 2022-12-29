The Spectacular Grand Finale evening of Mrs. INDIA My Identity 2022 held in Thailand

December 29: Mrs. INDIA My Identity is a national pageant held for Indian women from across the world. From thousands of applications and a thorough screening process, 35 finalists were shortlisted from all over the country who were trained for various skills like ramp walk, stage presence, facing the camera, posture, confidence to name a few. The pageant trainings happened over a course of 3 months in a combination of online and offline trainings.

Grand finale week was comprised of various rounds such as cultural presentation, talent show and presentation about an important cause.

Mrs. INDIA My Identity believes that internal beauty is as important as external beauty. Every finalist is train so that the entire personality is enhanced and they perform with new found confidence.

The jury comprised of Dr. Divya Patidar Joshi, Mrs. UNIVERSE Central Asia 2021, Adv. Kavita Moharkar, Mrs. Universe South Pacific Asia, Singer and Actor Eshaan Sahney, Bollywood Actor and Model Sunny Sachdeva.

The Winners of the Show were in two categories as per age group –

Classic Category>>>

Winner – Vaishali Verma

First Runner up – Nisha Pradhan

Second Runner up – Narpinder Kaur

Gold Category >>>

Winner – Dr.Anju Singh

First Runner up – Sukanya Banerjee

Second Runner up – Monica Danait

Chief mentor and Director of Mrs. INDIA My Identity, Ginny Kapoor said that women need to be honoured irrespective of their height, size and colour. This pageant focuses on women who have had remarkable contribution to the society but, have no background from fashion field. These women deserve honour and limelight as individuals with real beauty. Beauty cannot be confined to only certain criterias but many more aspects of personality and contribution.

Mr. Gagan Kapoor, The Show Director for the pageant said that Hardwork and Determination can bring out the best in any person. Women need to be respected and provided the platform to explore their potential at every stage of their life.

