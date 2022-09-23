The Spirit of Navratri and National Games Exude on the Exclusive Collection Launched by IDT Students

Surat, September 23: When it comes to Navratri in Gujarat, excitement knows no bounds. And this time following the upcoming 36th National Games which is due to be held in Gujarat, the spirit of Navratri has carved out a niche for the festivity. Yes! The creative students of IDT have launched a Navratri collection in the market fueling the same spirit whilst incorporating designer elements as well as the colors of Navratri including various artefacts of India.

Taking inspiration from the National Games, such an innovative Navratri collection represents all the 36 games. Highlighted with excellent patchwork and hand embroidery, the entire collection reflects the sporty spirit at its best. What’s more, a special logo of National Games is also printed on dupattas which will be fitted with the depiction of various games. Fathima, Ajit, Uzma and Roshni collaborated in making it along with the mentor Pooja Gheewala and Natasha Doneria.

Besides clothes, a number of accessories were also given special attention. Sakshi Pahriya assisted in crafting various accessories.

This Navratri collection is very special because the students themselves have created the prints keeping in mind the industry, innovations and sports. The Print development is done under Faculty Piyush Rangoonwala and his team of Digital Print students. Further, the collection has been nurtured by handcrafting many arts of India like Kachi, Amla and Gajri among others.

While appreciating students for their innovative approach in such a first-of-its-kind initiative, Anupam Goyal, Director, IDT said, “ Our students launch a Navratri collection every year and this time special attention was given to the industrial process, so that the students understand the intricacies of design as well as industry”.

The collection was showcased at IDT today. As jury, Mr. Jagdish Purohit and Apurva Ji were present who heaped praise on students for their efforts and congratulated the institute for such an unparalleled collection. Among the students who were bestowed with prizes include Diya, Kripa, Mansi, Vandana, Varsha, Ushma and Zeel . For more details of the collection, you can visit the instagram handle @idt.india

