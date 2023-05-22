The Ultimate Champion of Hospitality Solutions: Vervotech Wins the Hospitality Management Innovation of the Year 2023 Award by Travel Tech Breakthrough

Los Angeles [US]/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Travel Tech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and solutions in the global travel technology market, has named Vervotech, as the winner for "Hospitality Management Innovation of the Year 2023" award.

Travel Tech Breakthrough evaluated more than 1,250 nominations from companies across the globe to determine the winners of its 2023 awards. The judging panel consisted of senior-level professionals with extensive experience in the travel and technology industries.

The mission of the annual Travel Tech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation and recognize the top technology companies and products in today's travel technology industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled and exhilarated to be crowned the winner of this prestigious award by Travel Tech Breakthrough!" said Sanjay Ghare, CEO and MD of Vervotech. "This recognition fuels our excitement and passion for transforming the travel industry with cutting-edge technology. Our AI-powered hotel mapping platform has unleashed a whirlwind of innovation, empowering travel companies to conquer the challenges of managing and showcasing hotel content with unrivaled efficiency."

Ghare added, "By removing bad mappings, eliminating duplicate listings, and enriching static hotel data with over 40 unique attributes, we have redefined the game! This extraordinary honor validates our relentless pursuit of excellence and fuels our determination to continue pushing the boundaries of travel technology. Get ready as we embark on a journey to reshape the future of the industry with our robust solutions."

"This year's Travel Tech Breakthrough winners are passionate about what technology can do to over-deliver on these expectations and enhance the travel experience," said Bryan Vaughn, MD, Travel Tech Breakthrough Award.

