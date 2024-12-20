The Unseen Side of Syria: A Powerful Hollywood Film by Jay Patel and Katherine King, Presented by Sanjay Dutt

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: The film I'm Gonna Tell God Everything, written by Katherine King and produced by Jay Patel, exposes the devastating reality of Syria's ongoing crisis. Based on true events, this compelling narrative takes a hard look at the human cost of war, focusing particularly on the suffering of women and children. Garnering widespread acclaim, the film has earned multiple prestigious awards, including recognition from the United Nations for its portrayal of the Syrian conflict.

Katherine King, a renowned screenwriter, is celebrated for her emotionally gripping stories that address urgent global issues. With a career spanning over two decades, King has built a reputation for tackling human rights crises. In I'm Gonna Tell God Everything, she channels her passion for truth-telling, offering an intimate portrayal of the Syrian war through the eyes of those most affected by it. Her work shines a spotlight on the personal, often overlooked experiences of people in conflict zones, particularly women and children, who bear the heaviest burdens.

Jay Patel, a respected film producer and philanthropist, is committed to socially responsible cinema. Known for creating impactful, non-commercial films, Patel's vision for I'm Gonna Tell God Everything was not just to make a movie, but to raise awareness about the devastating effects of war on vulnerable populations. His dedication to bringing these urgent stories to the screen reflects his broader commitment to using film as a tool for social change. Patel's mission is to create a lasting impact and spark meaningful conversations about the human toll of global conflicts.

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt's involvement in the project further underscores the film's global significance. When approached by producer Jay Patel, Dutt enthusiastically agreed to present the film, offering his support without charging a fee. His gesture highlights his commitment to the cause and his appreciation for the film's social relevance. Dutt praised the Hollywood actors and the entire team for their dedication to such an important project, recognizing the profound message it seeks to communicate.

I'm Gonna Tell God Everything was conceived as a platform to amplify the voices of those most affected by war, especially women and children. Both King and Patel were determined to avoid creating a typical commercial film. Instead, they focused on the human toll of the Syrian conflict, offering a raw, unflinching look at the devastating consequences of war. The film was released on the International Day for Non-Violence, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, reinforcing its message of peace, unity, and the urgent need for global compassion.

The film's impact extended well beyond cinema, with special screenings held in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London, Goa, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. It resonated with more than 10 million viewers worldwide, sparking important conversations about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria and the broader consequences of global conflict. These screenings were a critical part of the film's mission to educate and inspire change.

I'm Gonna Tell God Everything has been widely recognized for its sensitive, honest portrayal of war and its devastating effects on innocent lives. The film has earned multiple awards and commendations, including recognition from the United Nations. By focusing on personal stories of those affected, the film challenges the international community to confront the human costs of conflict and take meaningful action to address the needs of displaced people around the world.

The film's powerful narrative is brought to life by an exceptional ensemble cast, featuring Essam Ferris as Adam, Roman Mitichyan as the Militant Leader, Hailey Winslow as Nurse Lily, and Abdullah Khalil as Photographer (credited as Abe Khalil). Vivaan Bisoi portrays Youssef, while Faruk Amireh plays the Rebel Leader. Nour Bitar Grayr appears as Amira (credited as Nour Bitar), and Jay Patel takes on the role of Dr. Mitul Trivedi. Robert Tarpinian plays Militant Soldier #1, and Toktam Aboozary portrays the Syrian Childless Mother. Katherine King appears as Dr. Lisa, with Naya Mousa (credited as Naya Abou Mousa) playing a Syrian Patient. Zein Khleif portrays Nurse Maya, while Massa Daoud plays Samia. Mudit Sachdev appears as Dr. Pinakin Shah, and Omar Amir portrays Rebel Man #2. Samer Sakka takes on the role of Militant Soldier #2, and Afshin De Jesus Hashemi also stars in a key role. Each actor's portrayal of the harrowing struggles faced by Syrian families brings authenticity to the film, ensuring that its powerful message resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.

I'm Gonna Tell God Everything is more than just a filmit is a call to action. Through its uncompromising depiction of the Syrian conflict and its focus on the suffering of women and children, the movie serves as a powerful reminder of the human costs of war. It highlights the power of storytelling to drive change, spark dialogue, and inspire global solidarity in the face of crisis

