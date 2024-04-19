The Wait is Over, MTG Launched the Revised 2024 -25 Edition of All SOF Olympiad Books

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 19: MTG, the trusted name in academic excellence, has officially launched the revised 2024-25 edition of its popular range of Olympiad books for SOF Olympiads. SOF Olympiads offer a global platform for young talents to showcase skills and critical thinking, as emphasized by the National Education Policy NEP (2020). As the official academic partner of SOF since its inception, MTG has the authorization and experience to truly understand the needs of Olympiad aspirants. MTG Olympiad books are known as the No. 1 choice of SOF Olympiad Toppers for their 100% authentic and SOF Olympiad-relevant content.

Presenting the Latest Revised 2024-25 Edition of MTG SOF Olympiad Books

MTG's SOF Olympiad books are meticulously prepared with the specific needs of Olympiad participants in mind, addressing every challenge they may encounter during all their preparation stages and phases. These physical books cover proven strategies to help students excel in their respective SOF Olympiad exams like IMO, NSO, IEO, IGKO, ISSO, ICSO, ICO, and IHO available in all subjects for classes 1 to 10.

1. MTG Olympiad Workbooks

For students looking for in-depth practice and to enhance their skills, MTG's Olympiad Workbooks are the perfect tool. Packed with an interactive question bank, this workbook is designed to keep students engaged and motivated throughout their learning process with the following features:

* Chapter-wise quick recap for thorough preparation.

* Chapter-wise MCQs for extensive practice.

* HOTS section to challenge and enhance critical thinking skills.

* Hints and explanations for micro-level understanding.

* Solved 2023 SOF paper to familiarize with the SOF exam pattern.

* OMR sheets to master filling them and avoid blunders in the exam.

2. MTG Olympiad Prep Guide

MTG's Olympiad Prep Guide is best suited for an in-depth understanding of concepts. By utilizing these books, students can refine their skills and deepen their understanding of the application of concepts. These guides not only enhance students' knowledge but also bolster their ability in reasoning, analysis, and problem-solving.

* In-depth theory of complete SOF Olympiad 2024-25 syllabus.

* Visual aids like tables, examples etc, for easy grasp.

* Complete coverage of the CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other recognized boards' syllabi.

* Latest unique facts and extra information about concepts.

* HOTS questions to improve lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.

* Multiple self-tests and exercises for practice and growth.

* 2 Model test papers to master the SOF 2024-25 exam pattern.

* SOF 2023 question paper with solution keys (Levels 1 & 2).

* Answer keys are provided to help you assess your progress.

3. MTG Olympiad Previous Years Papers

Olympiad experts carefully curate MTG's Olympiad Previous 5 Years Papers to give students' final SOF Olympiad preparation an extra edge. It will boost confidence, identify areas of improvement, and familiarize students with the exam pattern and required knowledge for the SOF Olympiad exam. As only MTG is authorized to avail SOF Olympiad previous year papers, it is safe to say you will not find 100% authentic SOF Olympiad previous years' papers anywhere else but MTG.

* 10 SOF papers from the previous 5 years (Set A & B).

* 2 Model test papers for rigorous practice and self-assessment.

* OMR sheets after each practice paper for exam-like practice.

* Analysis of 5 years of papers to know high-weightage chapters.

* Chapter-wise analysis to gain insights into the most important topics.

* Answer keys with hints and explanations are given for all questions.

These books are the result of years of expertise and dedication from Olympiad experts with over 100 years of collective experience. With a deep understanding of the actual level of SOF Olympiad exams, these books are designed to help students excel in every SOF Olympiad.

Writuparna Chatterjee, the Principal of DPS, Joka Kolkata says, "The Books of MTG, that children use for preparation, over the years we keep stock in our library which really helps teachers to prepare questions papers for practice and even for our periodic assessments."

One of the parents of the SOF Olympiad Topper says, "We have been following MTG for the last 5 years, and thanks to MTG's help my child has also qualified level 2." He also added, "You are helping many students especially who are not in metro cities, with your books they can learn and prepare themselves for the future."

SOF IMO International Rank 1 winner, Vijval Gupta says, "I have used the MTG SOF Olympiad books and they were of great help, and most of the questions helped me. They were not just from the textbooks; they helped me get into the realm of the scientific world." He added, "I just want to say that, if you are going to participate in SOF Olympiads, it will help you step into the future world of competitiveness."

With the launch of the Revised 2024 -25 editions of all SOF Olympiad Books by MTG, students now have access to the expert-curated resources that will help them in their preparation and reach the top 1% of aspirants. Don't miss out on this opportunity to boost your academic performance and excel in the prestigious SOF Olympiads. Get your hands on these essential resources today from www.mtg.in and take the first step towards achieving academic excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor