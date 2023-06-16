TheMathCompany partners with Komodo Health to enhance patient outcomes with advanced insights

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, announces a partnership with the healthcare technology company, Komodo Health. Through this partnership, TheMathCompany will gain access to Komodo's technology platform, powered by the Healthcare Map - the industry's most comprehensive, accurate source of de-identified patient-level data available - to support the unique analytic needs of its global healthcare clients.

MathCo will leverage this partnership with Komodo along with its enhanced AI capabilities to power a range of patient and healthcare provider use cases for its clients, from Clinical Development and Commercial teams to Medical Affairs and HEOR business functions within the pharmaceutical industry. MathCo's clients can leverage patient-centric intelligence from Komodo Health's multidimensional view of U.S. healthcare encounters for 330 million Americans, which includes a wealth of race, ethnicity, and other demographic insights, to unlock even greater transparency into current care practices, opportunities for intervention, and strategic actions to close access gaps and support better outcomes across all patient populations. With access to deeper, more nuanced data, MathCo will be better equipped to further contextualize its suite of solutions and enhance its effectiveness.

Aditya Kumbakonam, Cofounder and Chief Commercial Officer, TheMathCompany, said, "Data plays a pivotal role in ensuring the relevance and value of our assets and solutions. While this holds true for all industries, its significance exponentially amplifies in the healthcare sector. This understanding forms the foundation of our partnership with Komodo Health, representing a significant milestone in our zeal to empower our customers. Through this collaboration, our primary focus is on providing advanced insights and bespoke AI solutions that expedite informed decision-making and elevate patient outcomes by leveraging the power of connected data."

Dr Mia Nease, DBA, Area Vice President of Partnerships, Komodo Health, said, "In our mission to reduce the burden of disease, we know that innovative analytics experts like TheMathCompany play an important role to drive unique insights into the market. By enabling innovators, engineers, and data scientists to run analyses on our Platform, we can address limitless use cases that are all aimed at improving patient outcomes."

Komodo Health is an industry leader in healthcare technology and data connectivity, powering secure, compliant use of de-identified patient data with analytics and insights that is unified within the Komodo platform. The company is helping to equip its customers and partners, including some of the world's top Life Sciences research teams - with reliable insights on disease trends to inform business decisions, produce high-quality research and evidence on disease burden and healthcare outcomes and ultimately help close gaps in care.

Based in Illinois, TheMathCompany was founded in 2016 by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna. The company has more than 50 Fortune 500 companies as clients across industry verticals like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU. Its proprietary flagship platform Co.dx helps businesses solve problems through low-code, custom artificial intelligence applications. With a team comprising scientists, data engineers, visualization experts, consumption specialists as well as analysts and consultants, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers, and information technology services providers offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies.

In 2022, the company raised USD 50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses.

