This Akshaya Tritiya embrace the joy of riding with Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan has announced an exciting offer on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya this year. The special offer comes as a perfect opportunity for customers looking to buy a new two-wheeler and add to your festivities with a cashback of up to Rs 5.000. Thus, helping you embrace the joy of riding with its two-wheeler loan. The offer is valid till April 30, 2023. You can book the two-wheeler online on Bajaj Mall and avail of a two-wheeler loan by visiting their nearest partner showroom.

If you are planning to buy a new two-wheeler, Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect time to do so. With Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can avail of loan up to Rs 20 lakh at an attractive interest rate. Furthermore, you can benefit from the hassle-free application process and quick disbursal of funds, making it easy for you to buy your dream bike.

The best part about Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan is its flexible repayment options. You can choose a repayment tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months, depending on your financial needs. This ensures that you do not have to compromise on your monthly budget while repaying the loan.

Moreover, the widely spread partner network ensures that you can avail of this offer across the country. Whether you are in a metro city or a small town, you can visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner showroom and apply for a two-wheeler loan. You just need to book your two-wheeler online by visiting the Bajaj Mall website, select your two-wheeler and complete the process. Once you have completed the booking process, you can then visit the partner showroom and avail of the two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance.

Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan is designed to make the purchase experience hassle-free and enjoyable for customers. With the online booking process, you can book your favourite bike or scooty in the comfort of your home.

This Akshaya Tritiya, embrace the joy of riding with Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The offer is valid for a limited period, so make sure you take advantage of it before it ends. With attractive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and a hassle-free application process, buying a new two-wheeler has never been easier. So, go ahead and make this Akshaya Tritiya a memorable one by fulfilling your dream of owning your most awaited two-wheeler.

Here's how to book your favourite two-wheeler on Bajaj Mall

- Visit Bajaj Mall online and click on the 'Two-Wheeler' tab

- Choose your category - 'Bikes', 'Scooters', or 'Electric Vehicles'

- Sort the available vehicles by their brand/budget/cc/type

- Click on your preferred two-wheeler and check its price/EMI offer

- Click on 'Book Now' and enter your registered mobile number

- Check your pre-approved booking offer on the screen

- *Terms and conditions

To book your bike, visit www.bajajmall.in/emi-store/two-wheeler-brand-store.html

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general, and health insurance businesses through its 74 per cent holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments, and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87 per cent is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised, and pre-paid health solution is a wholly owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance compes are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance compes.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor