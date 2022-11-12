This Children’s Day, meet the inspirational Young Entrepreneur creating a buzz in the gaming industry

Master Aryen Suresh Kute, Founder and CMD of OAO INDIA

India, November 12: The most common trait one can find in children is Curiosity. Their insatiable curiosity may irk you sometimes, but it works wonders for the kids. This is because a child with a curious mind will always constantly learn, be creative, think out-of-box, and unravel something new, even in ordinary things. For these kids, the spirit of entrepreneurship catches on at an early age. This is how kid entrepreneurs or young entrepreneurs, are born.

Not to mention that these kids entrepreneurs have transformed a simple idea into a reality and have built their own companies that are finally recognized by the whole world. And now more than ever, they are reshaping the landscape of the business world with their innovative ideas.

On the special occasion of Children’s Day, we introduce you to a talented kid entrepreneur who is disrupting the global gaming industry. That individual is none other than Master Aryen Suresh Kute, Founder and CMD of OAO INDIA.

Through his story, we hope to inspire you to pursue your dreams and positively impact the world!

The Life of School Kid: Master Aryen Kute

A Day in The Life

The best way to describe a day in the life of Master Aryen Kute is that it is an ever-evolving thing. Being a young entrepreneur, he has to manage both work and education. So a daily reminder of goals, whether short-term or long-term, helps keep things in perspective. Apart from these, the kid entrepreneur likes to play different games and spend quality time with friends and family.

The Biggest Source of Motivation

Positive encouragement works better than criticism. Successful parents speak positively to their children and take positive actions to nurture them into good human beings. Master Aryen Kute’s parents -Mr. Suresh D. Kute (CMD-The Kute Group) and Mrs. Archana Suresh Kute (MD-The Kute Group) – have always supported him. They always believed in him and motivated him to pursue his dreams and achieve them. And that is how OAO INDIA saw the light of day.

Good balance of Work and Education

A good balance between work, life, and school will benefit one personally, professionally, and academically. Master Aryen Suresh Kute understands this, and thereby he has created a schedule and devoted blocks of time to his company OAO INDIA, school assignments, and family responsibilities. He has also set up a reward system for himself, as these help him stay motivated when he returns to work.

Passionate About Games

Master Aryen Kute loves playing games of different genres. Playing games is part of his daily life as it helps in research and gives him an idea of what is trending in the gaming industry. He also shares his insights and ideas with the OAO INDIA team so that they work on it.

The Entrepreneurial Journey of Young Entrepreneur: Master Aryen Kute

The Entrepreneurial Journey

Master Aryen Kute is revolutionizing the global gaming industry as the youngest entrepreneur by leveraging his business acumen, innovative strategies, leadership skills, and, most importantly, his passion for games. He began his entrepreneurial journey due to his curiosity.

It all began when he was playing games on his smartphone to beat boredom. While playing, the young individual wondered how these games work. What is Game Development? His curiosity about games and interest in the technology behind games led him to the enlightening idea of starting a company in the field of Game Development. And that is how OAO INDIA came into existence.

Learning Approach about The Gaming Industry

Master Aryen Kute is constantly researching new games at a global level, trying to create a model that will allow them to form new game ideas. Discussing with the team and sharing his views aid a lot. Hence, this encourages them to understand concepts better, helps them learn new technology, develops new strategies, and, more importantly, keeps everyone on the same page.

Manage OAO INDIA Team

The ability of the leader to effectively manage his team will typically determine the team’s performance, overall success, and productivity. Master Aryen Kute understands that leadership serves many functions crucial to the success of any organization, but the key importance of leadership is that it provides a vision for the company. And so he ensures a clear purpose, goals, and expectations for the team, holds regular planning and review meetings, and always motivates and inspires team members to do their best.

Set Goals for the Future

Master Aryen Kute believes that games should be easy to play & fun for everyone rather than just for a specific group. Since there are many games with age limitations, he wants to create entertaining & engaging games that anybody can play.

His short-term goal is to establish a solid user base and maintain a steady flow of revenue. His long-term goal is to create a stellar reputation in the global market, launch new genres of games, expand the customer base, migrate to new technology platforms, & adapt new tools to develop entertaining and engaging games

Message for Kids by Founder Master Aryen Kute

Master Aryen Kute gives a special message to kids, “1. Believe that you can succeed, and you’ll find ways through different obstacles. 2. Keep your vision clear at all times. 3. And no one succeeds in business alone. Build your own great team to bolster your success. 4. Get support from your parents because it is impossible to achieve so much without them.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor