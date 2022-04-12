This summer, elevate your style quotient with exclusive pieces from Men of Platinum's versatile collection

The world as we know is changing.

The future will be written by a different sort of man. One whose values will be tested, who will be called upon to make a choice.

Between being feared or remembered. Between following the tried and true or charting a new path. Between blindly chasing ambition or letting their values lead to success. The men who choose wisely will mould a better tomorrow, and their choice will become their defining moment of truth.

These men of character opt for platinum as their metal of choice as it mirrors their core values. It reflects a belief system they have always subscribed to. Born of the stars, jewellery made of platinum, the white metal instantly elevates the style of the wearer and sets them apart from the crowd.

Platinum's story of origin and journey is as unique as the men that favour it. Billions of years ago, a meteorite crash left behind remnants of this stunning white metal, found in trace quantities across the globe today, it is a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. Platinum never loses its natural white sheen and has a higher density compared to other precious metals which makes it durable & strong enough to last a lifetime. With the promise of 95% purity, platinum offers amongst the highest standards of purity found in jewellery delivering more of the finest qualities that the metal has to offer.

Men of Platinum's latest collection of exquisitely crafted men's jewellery in pure & rare platinum is a fitting marker of men with rare values. The collection offers a wide range of avant-garde designs include platinum chains and wrist wear. The jewellery is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core. Its design language includes distinctive emblems, crests in solid forms and aerodynamic elements. Intricate details with different incisions embellish its form. The statement silhouettes and sophisticated textures come together to create this impeccable range of jewellery for those who want to be different, those who value whats exclusive.

The latest collection is available across major retail stores across India. For more information, please visit .

Upgrade your summer wardrobe, as you choose from these key pieces from the Men of Platinum collection:

Interlinked chains in platinum on either side, hints of rose gold at the center, come together to make this bracelet symbolic of a rare breed of leadership. One that connects varied people, holding them together making them stronger than ever, at times when its needed most. Cast in platinum, a metal whose rare strength makes sure it stands every test of time.

This dual-toned chain with infinity-shaped motifs is inspired by men who push every limit to conquer the odds. Displaying infinite courage every step of the way. Much like rare platinum whose tenacity lets it withstands all the tests that time throws at it.

Crafted in a metal that retains its natural white and its form through time, this design is bold, distinctive and timeless. This piece is a tribute to the courageous choices made by men of character. With sheer grit, they advance towards their goal, leaping over every obstacle that stands in the way. And the dual-toned arrows directed towards the centre of the piece are a reminder of that resolve they carry.

A statement in fluidity, this interwoven design with hints of rose gold, is crafted in unwavering platinum that retains its shape through years of wear. Much like the men whose resilience stands tall in the face of the unforeseen, leading with incomparable inner strength.

This dynamic chain features a series of infinity-shaped facets. Symbolic of the choice of a rare men who rise up time and again despite the odds. Crafted in rare platinum, one of the strongest metals on Earth, the design comes together with knotted gold links.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and the USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

