This Summer Season Phoenix Marketcity, Pune to host Exhilarating Activities

It is summertime, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune is geared up to help kids and adults beat the heat in the most fun and entertaining way.

Pune's leading mall is ready to welcome its patrons by hosting rip-roaring activities that promises to be the best hangout destination.

The summer fiesta is all about indulging in musical concerts, standup comedy, extravagant decor themes and for the little ones exciting and engaging activities. What more could one ask for!

So Punekars, if you guys are persistently looking for ways to beat the heat in the most fun way then Phoenix Marketcity has got an exciting line-up for you that will make you grin ear wide.

Summer City Carnival for kiddos

In a bid to engage kids this summer season Phoenix Marketcity, Pune invited its young customers to be part of its Summer city carnival, which was full of learning and entertainment. The Mall collaborated with Cartoon Network and organized fun activities for kids and adults alike. A string of Meet n Greets were planned to get the kids to interact with their favourite Toon Stars. Popular characters like the We Bare Bears and Tom & Jerry met a throbbing crowd of happy and zealous kids at the Atrium 5 of the mall. The mall will be concluding the Summer city carnival with Power Puff Girls characters visiting on 26th & 27th May 2022 from 5-7 PM.

Laughing out loud

Bored and need some instant happiness, brace yourselves as to tickle your funny bones Gaurav Kapoor will be performing live at Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune on May 27th. Popularly known as the funny one from Delhi is all geared up to make Punekars go on a laugh riot with his sharp wit and candid humour.

Enjoy a gig together

Piyush Mishra, theatre actor and music director, popular for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur is all set to mesmerize the Pune audience on 4th June at Liberty Square, with Ballimaaraan band where they will pay a musical homage to the doyen of Urdu poetry, Mirza Ghalib.

Come visit the Dino World

Dinosaurs are visiting Phoenix Marketcity! Come see these gigantic creatures come alive. This summer patrons can experience a first-of-its-kind 'Phoenix Dino World' thrill with life-size dinosaurs on the 3rd level of the mall. The decor creates a flattering replica of creatures from the Mesozoic era. The experiential setup is fine-tuned with sensor-based motions, roaring sounds, and the muddy fragrance to amp up the olfactory senses and provide a wholesome experience.

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune consistently endeavours to curate the best experience for its patrons with an exclusive brand mix, fine culinary, and fun entertainment services - gaming & cinema. The mall has introduced Fun Life Packages for its customers, which are a balanced amalgamation of shopping, fun, food, and entertainment.

For further details on the current offers please do visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor