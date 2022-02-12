This Valentine's Day, connect with your loved ones in style with 'EyeMyEye Play'

With Valentine's Day around the corner, India's most loved eyewear platform EyeMyEye is launching its Bluetooth Eyewear Range - "EyeMyEye Play".

This exceptional collection is available as both eyeglasses and sunglasses and works on the principle of bone conduction that allows one's ears to be free, giving a natural listening experience whenever one steps out in the crowd. Further, the lenses are crafted out of lightweight, shatter-resistant, and scratch-resistant material that promises vision clarity and durability. The collection is currently priced at INR 7349.

The range of EyeMyEye Play fuses the most advanced acoustic technology with optics technology to bring a pair that is designed to revolutionize the way one sees and hears the world. These come in options of Eyeglasses & Polarized Sunglasses with lenses that prevent harmful UVA & UVB rays of the Sun from reaching & affecting the eyes. Great for both work and weekends, EyeMyEye Play is a perfect travel gear when it comes to style, sight, and sound.

The collection boasts of a few additional features such as providing better ear health and hygiene since no plug goes into the ears. It doesn't block ambient noises from reaching the ears, thus, elevating one's situational awareness and safety.

It is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled smart devices which allow users to make or take calls up to 6-hours of talk time on a single charge. EyeMyEye Play also supports actions like Pause, Next, Play, etc. so one can enjoy music the way one likes, without taking out the smartphone every time. Its ergonomic design is both waterproof & sweatproof.

Ganesh Iyer, Founder & CEO, EyeMyEye says, "Technology has revolutionized the eyewear industry. Brands are taking efforts to provide technologically superior products to their customers. Further, today's generation is yearning for gadget-friendly accessories. Through this collection, we intend to fulfill the demand and requirements of our esteemed patrons by offering them a combination of cutting-edge design and performance. Crafted to perfection and ideal for gifting your loved ones, we are foreseeing this collection to be a humongous success."

Recently, the brand also launched its spectrum of sustainable eyewear frames, The 'Bamboo Eyewear Range'. This range is handcrafted with durable and long-lasting bamboo material that can withstand the test of time and lend nature's aesthetics to one's look, 365 days a year. Made with Bamboo that grows in nature's several shades, the collection features exclusive designs that ensure that no two frames look alike. Each pair further comes with a protective case exquisitely designed with real bamboo.

Further, this range is designed meticulously to adorn one's face, simultaneously offering utmost visual clarity and comfort. A step-ahead in both style and sustainability and with a competitive price range of Rs. 3480, this range is a great choice for the ones who would like to rule the boardroom and the beach with equal elan.

Bamboo Eyewear Range & EyeMyEye Play are surely a perfect gift for your Valentine! Shop them at .

EyeMyEye is driven by a passion to bring clarity to every vision. Get set to explore a trendsetting range of 6000+ stylish Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, Power Sunglasses, Contact Lenses, Reading Glasses, Bamboo Eyewear, EyeMyEye Play, Computer Glasses, Color Blind Glasses & so much more! Blending fashion & function seamlessly, EyeMyEye aims to help people view the world with clarity & confidence. EyeMyEye also hosts 30+ International Brands - highest on any online platform in India.

