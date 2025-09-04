This year on Teachers' Day, author Chet Kamal Parkash honours his teachers with a thoughtful tribute

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Every year, as September 5th draws near, we pause to honour a profession that is profoundly impactful and quietly powerfulteaching. Teachers are not merely providers of knowledge; they are sculptors of thought, nurturers of curiosity, and often the first mirrors reflecting the potential of who we might become.

As an author, he often found himself drawn back to the roots of his own intellectual and emotional evolution. Time and again, that journey began not in a library or writing studio, but in the modest classrooms of his childhood schoolguided by educators who recognized potential in him long before he recognized it in himself.

He further adds that we must never forget their extraordinary contribution during the pandemic. In a time of uncertainty and isolation, it was teachers who brought continuity, hope, and structure into our lives. While the world retreated indoors, they reached through screens with unwavering commitment, keeping the flame of learning alive. Their selfless service during those challenging times is a lasting reminder of the vital role they playnot just in classrooms, but in society at large.

Most recently, during the severe rains and widespread flooding, teachers once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment. Despite facing challenging circumstances themselves, they ensured that learning did not come to a haltconducting online classes with dedication and resolve. Their efforts during these trying times highlight the crucial role they play in upholding continuity, fostering resilience, and supporting the growth of our society, even amidst adversity.

Teaching is not a solitary missionit thrives on collaboration. It requires a shared commitment from policymakers, parents, and communities alike. We must all be co-authors of this journey, working together to ensure that our educators are not only respected and well-resourced but also continually reminded of the vital role they play in shaping lives and futures.

One example that moves the author deeply is that of Richa Anirudh, a journalist and educator whose initiative Jamghat Pathshala brings education to underprivileged children on the streets. Her work reminds us that teaching is not defined by walls, degrees, or institutionsit is defined by intent and action.

And so, this Teachers' Day, he offers his gratitudenot just to those who taught him, but to all who continue to teach despite the odds. Their efforts shape not only individuals but entire generations. They are, in every sense, the silent architects of our future.

As the world celebrates teachers everywhere, the author calls for a renewed commitment to honour, support, and uplift educators:

"Let us continue to value those who dedicate their lives to educating others. This Teachers' Day, let's celebrate their wisdom, resilience, and endless generosity."

