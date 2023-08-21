Three-day national workshop on localisation of SDGs in panchayats begins in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 : A three-day workshop on localisation of Sustainable Development Goals in panchayats commenced today in Srinagar.

The Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh has virtually inaugurated the three-day workshop in the presence of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The main objective of the workshop is to exhibit the best strategies, approaches, innovative models in the context of capacity building and training; best practices; monitoring framework, incentivization and reflection of themes of SDGs into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

‘Meri Panchayat Mobile app’ developed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was released during the inaugural session of the National Workshop, an official release said.

Elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country including Jammu and Kashmir will attend the National Workshop. Panchayats that have taken initiatives in thematic areas have been invited to participate in the workshop, the release added.

