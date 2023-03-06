Three Goyal Brothers’ Unstoppable Journey to Build a Revolutionary B-School

New Delhi (India), March 6: The story of Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS Business School) is not just the journey of an educational institution, but it is also the journey of three brothers who built this revolutionary B-school from scratch. The struggles, hard work, and dedication of Ritesh Royal, Ravi Agarwal and Pradeep Khadria have made GIBS what it is today. This emotional and inspiring story is a testament to the fact that with the right mindset, hard work, and determination, nothing is impossible.

Early Struggles: The Journey of Ritesh Goyal:

Ritesh Goyal, the eldest of three brothers, comes from a humble background in Nohar, Rajasthan. Despite the financial struggles, Ritesh’s father knew the importance of education and gave utmost importance towards educating his kids. Ritesh had to face numerous hurdles while pursuing higher education. Learning to speak English at that point in his life felt overwhelming. But Ritesh was determined to conquer every challenge in his way and became a multilingual motivational speaker. Later, he moved to Bengaluru where he started his career with a salary of 9,500 a month which turned out to become the beginning of the journey towards building multi-crore institutions and companies.

Ravi Goyal’s Contribution to the Family:

Ravi Goyal, the second of the three brothers, had to hammer away to fund his brother’s educational aspirations. He went all the way to Manali to work hard for 15 to 16 hours a day only to earn enough to fund his pocket money. Ravi joined his elder brother Ritesh to transform the lives of aspiring youngsters. The trio started Pathfinder, which quickly scaled up with a unique business model to become a 125-employee company and went on to start a revolutionary B-School.

Overcoming Disability: Pradeep’s Story:

Pradeep, the youngest of the three brothers, had to navigate his way towards success amidst his disability due to polio. Despite his physical challenges, he was the most courageous and inspiring brother. Ritesh found inspiration in his younger brother and was determined to make it big.

Pathfinder: The Beginning of a New Era:

The brothers started Pathfinder, a company that aimed to help students overcome the challenges of studying and clearing competitive exams. Pathfinder quickly became a popular name in the education industry and was a turning point in the lives of the three brothers.

Challenges in Building GIBS:

Challenges awaited the brothers, who were determined to set up a first-of-its-kind B-school. The Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) was established near Anekal. Yet again, the brothers put their soul into making up for their noble endeavor, the success of which was seen when GIBS got its campus.

Pandemic- A Setback or an Opportunity?

The pandemic was a nightmare for innumerable leaders, and the case of GIBS’s founders wasn’t any different. Talking of the downturns during the pandemic, Ritesh said, “While capital is the lifeblood of any business, the pandemic made it challenging to keep the institution running.” However, the brothers turned this setback into an opportunity to pivot their teaching methods to online and hybrid models, making their programs accessible to a larger student population.

GIBS Today: A Leading B-School in India:

Today, GIBS is recognized as one of the leading B-schools in India, with a wide range of programs in various specializations. The institution has been recognized and awarded for its excellence in the education sector. GIBS has also collaborated with prestigious international universities and has exchange programs to provide global exposure to its students.

GIBS is the best PGDM (MBA) college in Bangalore and is among the top 10 MBA/PGDM colleges in the city. Its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the business world makes it an ideal choice for those looking to pursue a career in management.

Future Plans: A New Campus and an Autobiography:

The Goyal brothers are not resting on their laurels and have ambitious plans for the future. They plan to build a new campus with state-of-the-art facilities that will take GIBS to new heights. Ritesh Goyal is also writing his autobiography to share his inspirational journey with the world.

Venture beyond the ordinary with Goyal Brothers

The Goyal brothers, with their hard work and dedication, have established a total of 8 ventures. These include the Goyal Educational Trust, Global Institute of Business Studies, GIBS Business School, Global Business Forum, GIBS Social Foundation Trust, GIBS Digital IRE School, GIBS Digital Finishing School, and Pathfinder Value Creations Pvt. Ltd. Their commitment to excellence and their unwavering determination has helped them establish a strong presence in the education sector.

Conclusion: United in brotherhood, unstoppable in pursuit of their dreams

When brothers bond and family support you, there is nothing impossible in this world. The story of the Goyal brothers is a perfect example of how the strength of unity and love can help you achieve your goals. The bond between the three brothers is an inspiration in itself. They not only supported each other but also believed in each other’s dreams.

In conclusion, the strength of the bond between the Goyal brothers and their family support is a perfect example of how unity and love can help you achieve your dreams. They are an inspiration to many and have left a lasting impact on the education industry. Their story proves that when brothers bond and family support you, there is nothing that you cannot achieve.

The story of GIBS and the Goyal brothers is a testament to the power of perseverance, determination, and hard work. From humble beginnings to building a revolutionary B-school, the Goyal brothers have shown that anything is possible with the right mindset and unwavering dedication. Their journey is a source of inspiration for generations to come, and GIBS is a legacy that will continue to impact the lives of thousands of students.

……………………………………………………………………………………

Know more about the Three Goyal Brothers’ Journey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AieO03KalKo&t=2s|

Know more about Ritesh Goyal: www.gibs.edu.in

Contact Number: 8050300070

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor