Tim Hortons' Diwali Offerings: A Festive Journey of Flavor and Tradition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches, Tim Hortons India is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive festive menu, specially crafted to add a flavorful touch to your celebrations.

Embracing the spirit of Diwali, Tim Hortons has introduced Diwali specials to its menu to resonate with tastes of Indian consumers and pay homage to one of India's biggest celebrations. The festive donuts capture the essence of Diwali, offering a delightful blend of cultures and the festive drinks are an amalgamation of Diwali flavors that are reminiscent of festive fervor.

Tim Hortons is proud to present a range of products that incorporate the essence of Indian flavors -

We are launching decadent beverages such as Golden Spiced Cold Coffee - a blend of our signature cold coffee infused with a hint of kesar-elaichi and the Festive Tims Shake - a blend of the festive flavours of kesar, elaichi & pistachio!

Another customer favorite is the Pistachio Latte & Pistachio Iced Latte - a rich drink infused with pistachios to deliver festive feels!

Delectable Donuts complement the Diwali drinks with fusion Indian flavours such as the Choco & Chikki Donut, the Jalebi Cheesecake Donut and the Maple & Pistachio donut.

To add more festive joy to your Diwali celebrations, Tim Hortons is also introducing Diwali-curated gifting hampers. These hampers include an exclusive Tim Hortons merchandise mug and a pack of our 100% Premium Arabica coffee.

It's the perfect way to extend the Diwali spirit to your loved ones, whether they are near or far.

Tim Hortons' Diwali festive range is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to fostering a sense of belonging by infusing our menu with local elements in all the cities in India that we operate in. Previously, Tim Hortons India paid homage during their Mumbai and Bangalore store launches by introducing delicious treats like Baida Roti Cigar Rolls and Malabari Pepper Chicken / Paneer Pocket respectively.

"Diwali is a time for joy, togetherness, and sharing moments of happiness with loved ones," says Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons India. "Our exclusive Diwali menu is our way of sharing in the spirit of this beautiful festival and offering our valued customers a unique culinary experience."

The new Diwali menu is available till 30th November, 2023 at Tim Hortons stores across India.

For more information and to stay updated on our offerings, please visit our website timhortonsindia.com.

In August 2022, Tim Hortons marked its entry into the Indian market, spreading its retail footprint and winning the hearts and palates of Indian consumers. Tim Hortons India operations are run by an Indian entity - AG Cafe India Pvt. Ltd. The entity is co-owned by companies which are run by senior leaders of Indian origin based in Dubai and Singapore. Since its inauguration, Tim Hortons has quickly established itself as a beloved local spot amongst the localites, gaining popularity in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune.

Tim Hortons takes immense pride in selecting only 100% premium Arabica coffee beans meticulously preparing each cup to deliver a unique and irresistible flavor and aroma that consistently attracts loyal customers. Their menu features a wide variety of coffee choices, such as the famous French Vanilla, and savory Melt sandwiches with cheese. In addition to their exceptional coffee selection, Tim Hortons is celebrated for its assortment of freshly baked treats, including delectable donuts and bite-sized timbits.

Currently, the Tim Hortons operates 24 restaurants in India.

For more information on Tim Hortons visit: timhortonsindia.com.

